Why economists sometimes are 'flying blind' with econ. data

ROTH's chief economist and macrostrategist, Michael Darda, joined Stocks in Translation to explore the reliability of data sets and the importance of exercising caution with initial estimates. He pointed out, "I think, unfortunately, the government agencies do the best job that they can do, but they're not working with complete data sets. You know, everyone wants the information quickly, but when initial estimates come out, they don't even have complete data for something like GDP."

And so the first estimate is, is simply incomplete and they do the best that they can uh response rates post pandemic have been really low for a lot of these surveys.

So unfortunately, we are sort of flying blind to some degree and this is where I think you probably wanna lean a little bit more on some of the survey based data.

And we can look at what's an example of that.

Well, it would be um an example of that would be the, the ISM manufacturing index data that we got this week for August or the conference board confidence measures that also have some subcom ons that track the labor market.

And we can look at those series and ask the question, does this look similar to GDP and job growth and earnings estimates or does it look really different?