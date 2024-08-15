Why this cruise stock stands out among its competitors

Names across the travel industry have been sounding the alarm on a consumer slowdown, but the cruise industry seems to be defying that trend, as names like Carnival (CCL) and Royal Caribbean (RCL) boosted their annual forecasts on increased demand. Macquarie senior US lifestyle and payments analyst Paul Golding joins Market Domination to break down the state of the industry and his top cruise stock picks.

"Overall, cruise is a very forward-booked industry. They've noted across the sector that they've seen record volumes and at record prices. And this booking curve has become elongated. We've seen it go from 12 to 18 to 24 months. And so a lot of this spend has been pulled forward. The other dynamic that is keeping volumes afloat, so to speak, is that cruise is a value proposition to the traveling consumer. Cruise historically has been about a 25% discount versus land-based alternatives," Golding explains.

His top cruise stock pick is Royal Caribbean, on which he has an Outperform rating and a $189 price target: "RCL has managed the securitization basket, in our view, best out of the group through COVID. It just finished paying down its ship-related deferred debt from the COVID era. It's also met its trifecta goals or has visibility to meeting its trifecta goals, which were earnings goals and ROIC goals it set out a couple of years ago... it also is growing capacity, growing it faster than some of its peers." He anticipates an 8% capacity growth this year, followed by 5% in 2025 and 7% in 2026.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination.

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

Names across the travel industry have been sounding the alarm on a slow down in consumer travel spending.

But the cruise industry seems to be defying that trends in along both carnival and world Caribbean recently boosting their annual forecast.

Thanks to strong demand.

Story continues

We're looking at how to navigate the big picture with the Yahoo finance playbook.

And for more, we bring in Paul Golding Macquarie, Senior US, Lifestyle and payments analyst, Paul.

It's good to see here and it has been so interesting in this environment.

We've been hearing from some of the hotel companies, airbnb, for example, as well.

We've been hearing online travel, which is sort of uneven and yet the cruises seem to be very consistent this earnings season.

What's going on here?

Yeah, thanks for having me on Julie.

Um Overall cruise is a very forward booked industry.

They've noted across the sector that they've seen record volumes and at record prices and this booking curve has become elongated.

We've seen it go from 12 to 18 to 24 months and so a lot of the spend has been pulled forward.

The other dynamic that is keeping volumes afloat, so to speak is that cruise is a value proposition to the traveling consumer cruise historically has been about a 25% discount versus land based alternatives.

So as you see, some of the other competitors in the leisure space broadly report, you know, differing sentiment around their volumes.

We have to consider that COVID also reset that cruise pricing equation brought it back down to about a 50% discount versus land based and it's been working its way up, but it's still a discount versus land based alternatives, which cruise line stock is your favorite one.

RCL is my top pick out, perform rated 100 and $89 target price.

Uh On our side, uh RCL has managed it managed the securitization basket in our view best out of the, the group through COVID.

Uh It just finished paying down its related uh deferred debt from the COVID era.

Um It's also met its trifecta goals or has visibility to meeting its trifecta goals which were uh earnings goals and RO IC goals, it set out a couple of years ago to achieve it, achieve them early or is on track to achieve them early.

And um it it also is growing capacity uh growing it faster than some of its peers, we estimate 8% capacity growth this year uh followed in fact by 5% next year in our model and 7% the year after that.

And so when you think about them operating effectively, uh having strong forward visibility and growing share in the space.

Uh We consider it our top pick in the space.

Uh Paul when we look at booking trends both for and I believe you have outperforms on RCL, Norwegian and carnival if I'm not mistaken.

So you like all of them, you just like um royal the best when we look at booking trends because people tend to book out pretty far in advance when it comes to cruises, as much as a year in advance is pretty typical.

If there is a slowdown, that's gonna affect these companies.

When would you expect that to start to materialize?

When would you be looking for it?

It's tough to say Julie because when we think about the uh ability to manage the booking curve and to keep inventory available for close in bookings if pricing is strong and demand is strong uh for further out bookings, um they'll probably take that inventory off the table and leave some on the table for for close in.

But that close in could be the the lever that they to fill occupancy by cutting price if we were to see any weakness and then sell through on board revenue.

And that on board revenue has actually been a big driver of yields as well over the last few years.

So in terms of when we would see that weakness flow through, um it it it would be tough to say just given how sophisticated these revenue management systems have become at these cruise lines.

Um If I had to give a, an answer, I'd probably say that, um, uh, you might see that the, the close in could be weaker.

If the consumer were to be fairly weak, you could see the, the close in be weaker.

But, um, but they've all booked in many cases, uh at the upper limits of, of what they like to put up for sale ahead.

Paul Hang, hang with me on this one.

So wh Pool Ceo recently told us people aren't buying appliances.

I talked to Disney CFO Hugh Johnson last week.

He said people are cutting back on visits going to theme parks.

Walmart CFO told us this morning that, well, the consumer just simply hang in there who's going on these cruises?

I, I hear you on the value proposition and it is a cheaper uh vacation.

I would argue instead of going to a Disney Theme park.

But who is going to these vacations?

And, and is it sustainable?

Millennials are a big uh uh cohort growing cohort uh that is engaging in the cruise uh sector uh for leisure.

A, a big part of it is the drive up uh ease of going to a major port where the cruise lines uh in the US, for the most part, all operate out of uh the other part of it is that uh coming out of COVID goods had fallen out of favor and uh experiences uh were in favor.

And so some of that trend continues and there may be a bit of a structural change that we've seen amongst the, the millennials coming into their poor spending um uh time period here.

So to, to answer your question specifically, Brian is, we've heard that the millennial cohort is driving a lot of uh bookings.

Makes sense.

Paul, no one was harmed there.

That was just a computer charger falling out of the plug in case you and our viewers were wondering no one's toes got smashed.

Luckily, great to catch up with you as always.

Appreciate your time.

Thanks.

Thank you.