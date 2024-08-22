Why bonds may not be worth it for young investors

When you're investing for retirement, one thing you will want to factor in is your age. The closer you get to retiring, traditionally, the more you want to increase your exposure to bonds. But younger investors? They may be able to wait a bit.

JSPM LLC portfolio manager, Trent Smalley, joined Stocks In Translation to offer valuable advice for young investors and to discuss how age can influence investment strategies. He explains, “If you’re using a dollar-cost averaging strategy over time, young people don’t have anything to worry about. It’s the people that are nearing retirement and those that are in retirement that they want to take a little bit more caution.”

This post was written by Neil Mulcahy.

Video Transcript

For a younger investor.

I think the best thing that you can do if we're, if we're talking somebody that maybe just got their first job, you really don't have a lot to worry about.

You've got 20 to 3040 fif, I mean, if we keep going the way we're going, you know, the average life expectancy will be 90 or 100 years old.

They've got 70 years to invest.

If you could go back 70 years and invest in the S and P index, I don't think there's going, there's always gonna be tumultuous times in markets.

But if you look at long term returns on average, just using the S and P 500 you can bet somewhere between 8 to 10% annualized per year.

Sometimes it's lumpy.

Sometimes you get 30% a year.

Sometimes you're like 2, 2022 you're down 20%.

But if you're using a dollar cost averaging strategy over time, young people don't have anything to worry about.

It's the people that are nearing retirement and those that are in retirement that they want to take a little bit more caution, maybe invest in bonds.

Maybe if they've got a 6040 allocation.

Maybe they do 5050 well, some uncomfortable.

So, who is 60?

40?

Really?

For?

So, you is, young people don't need bonds or just later in life?

How does that work?

Yeah.

I mean, I would personally say young people don't, uh, need bonds unless they get extremely uncomfortable.

But I, if you're a young person and every two weeks you get paid by your company.

If you're lucky enough, you've got a 401k and you've got a company that will match a certain percent of that.

You want the market to go down.

Uh, and bonds are there to reduce the volatility of a portfolio.

But if you're young enough, really, none of that matters, you should want the market to go down because every day that you get paid every two weeks, you get to buy more and just keep buying.