Why bond investors should consider low-risk assets

Brandywine Global Portfolio Manager John McClain shares his market outlook for 2025 on Wealth!

"Our key theme for 2025 is all about the three I's" McClain stated, highlighting immigration, income inequality, and inflation. He emphasized that "investors could be laser-focused on the inflation impact of policy at this point in time."

Addressing monetary policy concerns, McClain expressed caution about fiscal management. "Bond investors like myself are certainly becoming concerned that there is a lack of fiscal discipline. That's going to have longer-term implications," he told Yahoo Finance, stressing that the Federal Reserve needs to listen to market signals regarding rate cuts.

When discussing investment strategy, McClain advocates for a conservative approach. "At this point in time we don't think you wanna play hero ball in this market. We think that it's an income paradise," he advised, recommending low-risk assets such as mortgages and treasuries as attractive opportunities.

This post was written by Angel Smith