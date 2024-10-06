Why Big Tech is racing to be first to get artificial general intelligence

OpenAI has announced its latest funding round, raising $6.6 billion in new capital and pushing the company's valuation to $157 billion. D.A. Davidson Managing Director and Senior Software Analyst Gil Luria joins to discuss how the company "continues to accomplish amazing things."

According to a report from the New York Times, OpenAI wants to reach $11 billion in sales by next year, a goal Luria believes is "doable," provided certain things go right for the company. However, he describes the reported $100 billion sales target by 2029 as "fantastical," while acknowledging that "they're still leading the way in artificial intelligence and some of the tools around it."

According to Luria, heavy investments in AI by big tech companies are driven by the fact that "nobody wants to be second" in achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI). He notes that along the way, these companies will tackle AI challenges such as solving complex mathematical problems, with numerous enterprise and consumer applications built around this technology. While Luria recognizes OpenAI's leadership in content creation tools, code development tools, and image generation tools, he emphasizes that "the real race is still that race to AGI."

"AGI is almost on a different access. It's a level of intelligence that will solve problems that weren't previously introduced," he tells Yahoo Finance.

Video Transcript

Open A I, the company behind chat GP T just announcing a $6.6 billion private funding round the biggest in Silicon Valley history, giving the company an eye popping valuation 100 and $57 billion similar to public companies like Goldman Sachs and Pfizer by 2029.

Open A I is projecting 100 billion in sales, how it plans to do that however, remains a mystery.

Joining us now is Gil Luria, managing director, senior software analyst at D A Davidson Gill uh maybe start there.

Listen, it is impressive this company's growth, right?

I mean, you went to zero to reportedly about 4 billion but 100 billion Gill.

Well, that's really out there, isn't it?

So again, 0 to 4 billion, super impressive, unprecedented.

This company has accomplished amazing things continues to accomplish amazing things.

The goal for next year of 11 billion, that's doable.

A lot of things have to happen, right?

To say $100 billion by 2029 that's fantastical.

Um that assumes and extrapolates a lot of things that I'm not sure.

Uh we, we should take seriously quite yet, but again, great accomplishments.

So far, they'll be a lot bigger next year and they're still leading the way in terms of uh uh artificial intelligence and some of the tools around it gail, it's Julie here.

I'm trying to understand um the differences that will emerge between the large language model builders.

Like an open A I like an anthropic, like an Xa I and how they're gonna differentiate themselves when it comes to selling their products.

Well, first of all, they're all in a race to A G I.

The reason the ungodly amounts of money and capital have been invested in these companies is that they believe that if they can reach A G I, those tools will be so valuable that nobody wants to get their second.

So Microsoft Google Amazon uh open A I themselves, Elon Musk with X.

They don't want to be second.

So that's why they're investing so much together.

That's first and foremost, their goal.

Now, along the way, they're gonna solve a lot of problems on the way there, for instance, solving really complex math problems.

Phd level uh reasoning.

That's what open A is uh 40 model uh does they're gonna accomplish those kinds of things.

Those enterprise tools are gonna be built around that and a lot of consumer tools are gonna be built around that like making cute videos for your Instagram feed.

Um A lot of tools are gonna be built some of them by these companies again.

Open I is taking time to make code development tools, video creation tools, image generation tools.

But the real race is still that race to A G I.

Let me ask you Gil about the business model here.

It's, it's super interesting.

I mean, reportedly they're on track, you know, to lose around $5 billion this year, right?

And, and the question of, of what that path to profitability could look like there, there was a good piece in axios kinda just diving into that.

And the cost here about, you know, just training new big gen A I models and, and the high bills for computing power, data use and energy hiring top notch talent.

I mean, does the path to profitability that can you see it gil or no, there are, there are just could there be problems with the model?

So the prob the products they're already monetizing, right?

So the subscri the consumer subscription business and the uh enterprise api business, those are good businesses, they probably have positive gross margins on that revenue.

So on that 4 billion of revenue, they probably have a positive gross margin.

Those losses are mostly a result of the very high cost of training the models.

And right now those costs are are going to go up almost or order of magnitude every time.

That's why they need all these capitals, but that's not going to go on forever at some point, either they get to A G I and solve all the problems or they don't, in which case, they don't need to continue to throw billions or tens of billions of dollars of training, they'll use what they have.

They'll develop products around that and they'll monetize, monetize those products at a positive gross margin which will eventually make them profitable.

So, uh let's get back to a gi I mean, we had, for example, Masone of uh Softbank who also put money into this latest funding round for open A I saying it's only gonna be two or three years before we get to artificial General intelligence.

In other words, the A I is reasoning just as well as a human.

Does anybody actually know?

Do we have any clue how long it's really gonna take?

And would they have to get there to achieve that sort of number out of wherever, $100 billion?

So the the short answer is no, nobody knows.

But, but it is very, very smart, influential people with a good view of what's happening that are telling us that Sam Altman Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, they're telling us that they see a straight line to A G I.

There's a lot of problems that need to get solved along the way, but they believe those problems will get solved.

Call me skeptical.

But I'm for now, all these models seem to be doing is getting better at the same things at, at the reasoning at the code generation, at the language generation of the image generation A G I is is on almost on a different access.

It's, it's a level of intelligence that will solve problems that were not previously introduced.

We need to get through a few more breakthroughs to get to that.

And I I believe those very smart people that that is possible, but we're gonna have to see those breakthroughs being made or at least significant progress towards those breakthroughs to believe that A G I is around the corner.

Again, a model that is smarter than any human being or possibly smarter than all of human beings and then able to solve problems that they have not yet been introduced or it's not been trained on.

That is a very high uh hurdle.

But again, that's why they all believe it's gonna happen and are investing so much capital because nobody wants to get to that second.

They all want to get to that first.

Gil always great to catch up with you.

Thank you.

Have a great weekend.

Thank you.

You too.