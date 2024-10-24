Why asking 'What job do you want after school?' is the wrong question

Listen and subscribe to Financial Freestyle on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

In this clip from the latest episode of Financial Freestyle, CNN commentator and Dream Machine Innovation Lab founder Van Jones sits down with host Ross Mac to discuss the ways financial literacy can close gaps in economic opportunities for marginalized groups.

"It's almost criminal the way that we are undereducated... miseducated about finances," says Jones. "The first question they ask a young African American is what kind of job do you want to get when you get [out of] school? Well, that's already a problem."

Instead of framing work as just being employed or unemployed, Jones believes youth should be made aware how much authority they have at a job matters. They should strive not just to be managers and CEOs, but the owners and financiers that those managers and CEOs report to. Then, they should measure success by how many jobs they're providing for others.

"The question shouldn't be what job do you want?" Jones says. "The question should be how many companies do you want to own when you grow up?"

Financial Freestyle with Ross Mac on Yahoo Finance is dedicated to promoting economic prosperity for all. Through expert insights, practical advice, and inspiring success stories, we empower you to build and grow wealth. Join us on this transformative journey toward financial freedom and inclusive economic growth.

This post was written by Meredith Lawrence.

Video Transcript

So, in the past, right?

You've been pretty vocal when it comes to, um, the disparities when it comes to economic opportunities for, you know, the marginalized groups, how do you actually see financial literacy being AAA area where we could potentially rectify some of that?

Look, it's, it's almost criminal, the way that we are under educated, mis, under, uh, mis educated about finances.

I, I'll walk you through what I talk to my young relatives.

I say, ok, the first question they ask a young African American is, um, what kind of job do you wanna get when you get out of school?

Story continues

Well, that's already a problem because the way the game works is now you think?

Ok, I'm either either employed or unemployed.

Those are my options.

And if I'm employed then I'm doing good.

But when you're employed there's somebody above you called the manager.

So just getting the job isn't as important as being able to be, have authority on the job.

Ok. Ok, good.

Well, I'm sorry, sorry, I, I want to be promoted to be a manager.

Oh, hold on a second.

The manager reports to somebody called the CEO, who's the boss of everybody.

Ok.

I want to, I want to be prone to that.

Hold on a second.

The CEO reports to somebody who's the owner.

Oh, that would be that.

No.

Hold on a second.

The owner reports to somebody who's called the financier, the venture capitalist, the banker who has a piece of a whole bunch of companies.

So the question shouldn't be.

What job do you want?

The question should be, how many companies do you want to when you grow up?

That is not the game.

Just to get a job, the game is to be able to give a job you're winning when you give a job and we can give multiple jobs.

That's when you're winning.

This content was not intended to be financial advice and should not be used as a substitute for professional financial services.