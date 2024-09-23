Why another 50 bps cut from the Fed is 'unrealistic'

The Federal Reserve has initiated a rate-cutting cycle, starting with a significant 50 basis point reduction last week. As this new phase unfolds, investors are questioning whether such aggressive monetary easing will continue. Lafayette College Chief Investment Officer Krishna Memani joins Catalysts to share his perspective on the future of monetary policy.

Memani suggests that current interest rates are higher than necessary, citing "the slack that is developing in the labor market." Despite this, he believes the economy is currently in "a good place." Looking ahead, Memani expects rates to follow "a continuous downtrend" in the coming months.

Memani admits he anticipated a more modest 25 basis point cut rather than the 50 basis point reduction implemented last week. He cautions that investors "should not expect" the Federal Reserve to maintain such aggressive 50 basis point cuts going forward.

Regarding future rate decisions, Memani states, "If employment remains strong, I think expecting a 50 [basis point cut] in the next meeting is a bit unrealistic."

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

All three major averages in the Green this morning as Wall Street looks to build on a record setting week.

Now investors are face face a packed week of economic data and fed speak that can make a break some of that recent market momentum.

Let's talk about it with Krishna Money.

He's Lafia Colleges, Chief Investment Officer.

It's great to have you.

So as we're speaking right now, we're getting some headlines crossing from Chicago fed President Austin Goolsbee is talking about the fact that he at least believes rates are way above where anyone thinks neutral is.

He also went on though to say that consumer spending remains very robust.

Growth is strong.

I'm curious just your reaction to that 50 basis point cut decision and maybe ultimately given the fact that the economy still making still seems to be resilient what the odds are for another 50 basis point cut in November.

So II, I think I was expecting a 25 basis point cut rather than 50.

So, but II, I would take 50 just as much as 25.

The point is uh the the level of rates is significantly higher than where it needs to be given the slack that is developing in the labor market.

And that, and I think the fed is convinced of that.

And then the, the person who probably would have opposed it the most who made it clear that he didn't want 45 folded.

That was Waller.

So goby is probably the most Dovish member and you would expect him to say things like uh significantly high level of rate cuts coming The bottom line is the economy is in a good place.

Rates are too high relative to where it needs to be.

We will probably see continuous downtrend in fed funds rates over the next 12 months.

We are in a good spot in terms of the overall uh the dynamics of the market as a result, Christian, do you begrudge the fed for going 50 without a clear signal?

Well, so, II, I think uh if they had gone 25 in July, they wouldn't have done 50 but because they didn't go 25 they, they can justify that 50 power was very clear about the fact that we should not expect significant or we should not expect more 50 cuts uh in, in the near future.

Having said that I think it is also clear that much the way that they pivoted from uh uh no cut in July to 50 in, in, in September.

If you see significant downtrend in employment over the next few months, they, they will pivot just as hard for another 50.

I don't expect it because I think the economy is doing well.

But the point is they are on the case and if the economy slows down, they will cut more inflationary pressures are not building up.

So the upside is very limited uh in, in terms of rates.

So I, I think uh overall uh the situation for both the economy and the markets is pretty good is the, is the market maybe a little ahead of itself at, at least at this point, just given the fact of the pricing right now and the optimism that we are going to get 50 at the next meeting.

Yeah, so II, I think the, the, the, the 50 at the next meeting is given what we see in the data today is very uh very challenging.

That is if you have 3% GDP growth rate, which is what, where uh Atlanta fed is kind of uh lining up.

It's kind of uh and, and, you know, strength that you see in other uh real time indicators.

Uh It's very difficult to see how employment rate is going to be meaningfully weaker, which is what you need.

Having said that we, you know, we, we have seen the, the, the, the near term data flip flop over the last uh last six months, there is a possibility I don't assign a high probability and if employment remains strong, expecting a 50 in the next meeting II, I think is a bit unrealistic.