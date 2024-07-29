Why AI spend is 'necessary' for Big Tech

Big tech earnings are in focus this week, with giants like Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) set to report. Investors are keenly watching to see how AI spending will impact company revenues. Neuberger Berman senior research Analyst Daniel Flax joins Market Domination to discuss his outlook.

Flax believes that upcoming tech earnings will highlight "the buildout of the cloud infrastructure" and AI. With Amazon and Microsoft earnings on the horizon, he notes, "I expect they'll see strong growth" within Azure and Amazon Web Services. He points out that the cloud businesses among tech giants are generating substantial revenues, arguing that "this need to invest, I think, is the right strategy," despite acknowledging that revenue generation from AI specifically will take time.

"I do think the investments or the capital expenditures are a necessary part of it. I expect you'll see incremental revenues from these newer areas over the next 12-24 months. The key though... these are very healthy businesses for these companies," Flax told Yahoo Finance.

Video Transcript

It's a big week ahead for big tech.

Microsoft set to kick off with results after the close tomorrow, followed by Meta, Amazon and Apple the rest of the week, investors will keep a close eye on the Capex that many have allotted toward a I after alphabets.

Big spend in last week's report rattled Wall Street, Joining Us Now Daniel Flack, senior research analyst at New Burger Berman.

He concentrates on Tech, and it's great to see you, Dan, Um, because it feels like Tesla and alphabet really kinda threw people off kilter, uh, with their numbers here.

So how are you thinking about this next crop of earnings?

Uh, that we're looking ahead to?

I think what we'll see is a continued focus on the build outs of the cloud infrastructure.

A. I Google's numbers or alphabet was actually quite strong in their cloud business.

I think core search was healthy.

When we look to Microsoft tomorrow and Amazon a little bit later in the week, I expect they'll see strong growth.

This is Microsoft, um, in in their azure business, and I expect the same for Amazon Web services later in the week.

The key if we think about what's happened with these companies is that, uh, they're generating tens in Amazon's case, over $100 billion of revenue in their cloud business.

And so this real this need to invest, uh, I think is is the right strategy.

It will take time for it to generate revenue in newer areas like generative A I but But I do think Microsoft and Amazon and Google for that matter and their cloud businesses they're very well positioned.

It it seemed like there was some, you know, last week.

I don't want to overstate it, but maybe some scepticism creeping in, though, You know, you saw those alphabet and test results and and at least some investors And they seem to be saying, You know, we're spending so much on a I, um, but it seems like a big expense right now without a big, you know, revenue generation to show for it.

When when would you expect broadly, you know, to see usage and monetization really pick up?

Is that more of a a 2025 kind of timeline?

Right now we're in the experimentation phase.

So, for example, with with Microsoft a lot of customers that we speak to are are are, uh, iterating and testing copilot in different parts of their technology infrastructure.

They like what they see, but there's a lot more work that needs to happen.

So from a Microsoft perspective, the key is to be able to support those customers.

Execute on the product road map, demonstrate real return.

So areas, for example, like software coding.

Uh, the customer experiences are areas where they can demonstrate a a AAA measurable return on that investment.

And so I do think the investments of the capital expenditures are a necessary part of it.

I expect you'll see incremental revenue from these newer areas over the next 12 to 24 months.

The key, though, if we step back and look at these companies Google with Search as an example, Microsoft their office Uh uh, franchise, Of course, their azure cloud businesses.

These are very healthy.

Uh uh, businesses for these companies.

And so for sure, there could be areas where they end up with a little bit of extra capacity.

But I expect that to get quickly, uh, utilised by by the broad range of businesses.

Same with Amazon, uh, with their cloud business and of course, their eCommerce business