Why Admiral Bill McRaven recommends getting an MBA

According to retired four-star Navy admiral Bill McRaven, the path to success can lie in an MBA.

Speaking to former Congressman Patrick Murphy and veteran investor Dan Kunze on the debut episode of Warrior Money, Admiral McRaven emphasized that pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree is always a good idea, particularly for military veterans transitioning into the civilian workforce.

“I encourage veterans to get their MBA,” he says. “No matter where you go, an MBA is going to serve you well.”

McRaven cites a surge in hiring veterans for Wall Street jobs around 2005, which culminated in an unusually low retention rate, as an event that opened his eyes to the disconnect between companies and vets.

On one hand, veterans bring unique skills to the workforce that shouldn’t be undervalued. “They bring the passion. They bring the enthusiasm. They bring the work ethic,” McRaven explained.

However, the need to prepare veterans with an underlying knowledge of the business is an often overlooked aspect. “They don’t know what a Series A and a Series B and an incubator is,” he explains. According to McRaven, an education in pursuit of an MBA is one way to solve this problem.

This post was written by Nick Riccardo.