What's next for Intel's foundry business without Pat Gelsinger?

Intel (INTC) shares slip by over 5% on Tuesday following CEO Pat Gelsinger's sudden retirement from the chip manufacturer over the weekend. Intel's CFO David Zinser and CEO of Intel Products Michelle Johnston Holthaus have been named as interim co-CEOs as the company searches for a new chief executive.

Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley explains where Intel's foundry business still stands in the broader chip manufacturing landscape.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.