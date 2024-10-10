What's driving up grocery prices and how to save: Leonard's CEO

After September’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicated that food prices rose more than expected, Brad Smith examines one area where consumers have likely felt price increases: the grocery store. Stew Leonard Jr., Stew Leonard's CEO and president, joins Wealth! to take a look at products in your shopping cart that have been hit by price increases, like eggs, and offers his tips on how to save at the grocery store.

“Customers are putting one less item in their shopping cart right now. They feel the pinch. I feel it for you,” Leonard says, noting that it's increased costs driving up grocery prices rather than price gouging. He expects prices, which may be higher than some shoppers prefer, to hold, saying, “I think customers can look forward to some pretty steady seas out in front of them going through the holidays right now.”

Eggs have seen a recent uptick in price, which Leonard explains is a result of an outbreak of avian influenza, or the bird flu, which has affected “hundreds of millions of birds across the country” and tightened supply. He notes, “All my life, I've been in this retail business with our family over 50 years. Egg prices have always fluctuated all the time… The price has bumped up $1 or $2 a dozen temporarily until they get through the bird flu, but after that, you can see them settle down again.”

For shoppers looking to cut down their grocery spending, Leonard recommends watching for sales at your local store and opting for the store name rather than the name brand when you can.

First and foremost, you know, as you're thinking about where within your grocery store, you're seeing consumers push back on prices or at least be a little bit more choosy.

What does that?

What does that look like in the ticket when they're walking out the door or the overall basket mix?

Basically, what it is Brad is, is the simple way customers are putting one less item in the shopping cart right now.

They feel the pinch, I feel it for you.

Uh We're not price gouging like you've heard all these things.

Um These are honest, we buy a lot of local stuff, these apples that are behind me right now.

These are friends of ours and, and suppliers for years, their labor costs have gone up uh uh to produce apples right now.

So, um you know, there's no price gouging going on at all in the market out there.

Um So, you know, I think customers can look forward to some pretty steady seas out in front of them going through the holidays right now.

You, you had mentioned uh of course, where there is impact to oranges but wanna come back to the eggs for a hot second here because that was the major increase that we've seen.

One of the major increases that we had seen in this most recent report.

And we know most eggs they, they come from many of the Heartland states uh and typically exported from there.

You know, wh what specifically do you think is driving some of that price jump?

Well, first of all, we've had this avian influenza.

I always get mixed up because the, the farmers, I talk to say a IAI, I keep thinking that it's a I as in computers but it's, it's, it's the bird flu that has hit us in the last couple of years.

It's affected the crops anywhere from 5 to 10%.

And there's hundreds of millions of birds across the country right now.

It's no threat to the consumer safety wise if they notice this flu.

It's almost like COVID, uh, happening to the birds and these farms go on lockdown.

Unfortunately, you have to dispose of those birds that the farmer, uh, and it takes six months to, to, to get your crop back up, uh, uh, to normally get.

So we're having an impact.

I, I guess Brad, the way to look at it is, look all my life.

I've been in this retail business with our family over 50 years, egg prices have always fluctuated, uh, all the time.

It's usually around two bucks a dozen, three bucks a dozen right now.

They're probably shooting up to four or $5 a dozen.

But it's the best value you can get for protein that's out there better than chicken or turkey or, or anything else.

So, I love egg, you know, and the price is bumped up one or $2 a dozen temporarily until they get through the bird flu.

But after that, you can see, settle down again.

That's the same sentence that I tell to the people at the Bodega every morning when I get my sandwich.

Just lastly, what tips do you have for consumers to save money at the grocery store?

Well, look, uh, uh, uh, you know, first of all, we're putting more items on sale every week.

Um, you know, and, and we see a lot more people shopping probably when we would put, say ground beef on sale at 299 a pound or something we've seen when we do that.

Now, uh, sales go up by 20 to 30% on that item.

So, customers are definitely going for the specials in the sales, which is a great idea.

I highly recommend that the second thing is private label.

We've noticed a lot of our own private label instead of going with, um, just using orange juice.

But instead of going with Tropicana, if you can buy two leonards, you're gonna save 20 to 30 cents uh, for orange juice.

So, uh, uh, going over to private label is a good thing and, and the other thing I recommend customers stay away from the demos.

Ok. We do about 10 demos a day in the store.

Uh and, and sales usually double when you demo an item like Costco does it all the time.

So stay.

We notice customers tasting but not buying as much.

Stew.

Leonard Junior CEO and president of Stew Leonard Stewart.

Thanks so much for taking the time here with us.