Will this week's inflation data interrupt Fed's rate plans?

US stocks (^GSPC, ^DJI, ^IXIC) are mixed on Monday morning as Wall Street gears up for a busy week of crucial economic data including July's Consumer Price Index (CPI), Producer Price Index (PPI) and US retail sales. The Federal Reserve has repeatedly mentioned how economic data will impact policy decisions, so could this change the odds for an interest rate cut at the September FOMC meeting that has been priced in by most?

Jefferies senior US Economist Thomas Simons joins Catalysts to give insight the buys week of data and what investors need to know about potential market movements moving forward.

In terms of how the Fed will proceed with its monetary policy, Simons says: "I think maybe they go twice this year, 25-basis-points apiece. And then I'm only expecting at this point maybe 50-basis-points of cuts in each of the next two years as well. I think the Fed needs to be very, very careful about understanding that rate cuts could spark some significant demand in areas that are interest rate sensitive."

Simons finds the US economy to be in "pretty decent shape overall" with "certain sectors are doing a little worse than others."

"Certainly manufacturing and housing too, they will probably do a little bit better with modest rate cuts. But, you know, this is about maintaining a balance and trying to make sure that inflation doesn't get away from their control once again... So if things are starting to unravel in some way or labor market is starting to do quite a bit worse, then I would be very happy to pencil in more cuts."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Catalysts.

Stocks are mixed in early trading, pulling back from last week's late rally after weaker than expected jobless claims helped to reassure investors that maybe the economy isn't heading for a recession.

But the market, though clearly still on edge and key data points on inflation and retail sales this week, are going to give investors potentially a better idea of the Fed next move.

So here to talk about that and more, we want to bring in Thomas Simons.

He is Jeffrey, a senior US economist, and Thomas.

It's great to have you here on set with us.

Thanks so much great to be here.

Thank you.

So let's talk about what is going to be a busy week here.

At least on the econ front, we take a look at the inflation prints.

Take a look at retail sales.

What's the most important print to you this week?

And why so very close race between CP I and retail sales, obviously.

But I think for once and and this may be a recurring theme amongst the commenters here, retail sales actually edges out CPI a little bit.

Um, because we're so kind of keyed off on whether or not.

We're gonna continue to see strength from the consumer and whether or not that's going to drive growth on a on a sustained basis, Right?

Uh, the risk is, though, that you know, we have to re remember exactly what retail sales are telling us, right, which is mostly about goods spending, which since 2021 has been quite quite weak.

Right?

Also, uh, as it relates to, you know, the kind of breakdown of different types of consumers on the income spectrum.

Upper income spenders seem to be driving overall growth, and most of their spending seems to be focused on services.

So it's possible that we get a little bit of a weaker head fake with this data.

Um, I'm expecting it's gonna be relatively soft outside of, uh, autos, uh, rebound from last month when the cyber attack screwed things up with June.

Um, but in in July, I'm expecting we're gonna see a pretty decent headline.

But, uh, probably some softer details under the hood are those softer details under the hood something that you think will drive the fed more moving forward.

Do you think it's still about that super core number?

Um You know, I think that the Fed is positioned to, you know, likely cut at the next meeting.

And I don't think that they're particularly keen on going big and bold or, you know, certainly not going into meeting like we were talking about talking about early last week.

Uh, but, you know, I mean, it'll it'll definitely add some some credence to the idea that they should be withdrawing on on the restriction that's on the economy.

What do you think the pace of cuts is going to look like?

And and then, I guess, ultimately, what does that then?

Tell us about maybe this overreaction that we clearly saw play out in the markets last year, right?

So, I mean, I've always been kind of on the more conservative side with thinking about the Fed and and I. I just try to kind of trust what their guidance is specific to this.

And, you know, they have a relatively shallow path that's in the last SEP. Granted, we've gotten a lot of more information about the economy since june.

Uh, and we're gonna get an interesting update on this, uh, in a few weeks at the next meeting But, uh, I think maybe they go twice this year 25 basis points a piece, and then I'm only expecting at this point, maybe 50 basis points of cuts in each of the next two years as well.

I think the Fed needs to be very, very careful about, you know, understanding that rate cuts could spark some significant demand in areas that are interest rate sensitive.

Right.

So, for instance, housing, uh, last October, after Powell said that they weren't going to raise rates anymore, that was essentially the bottom of the housing market, right?

We had this little correction in prices that began last spring, literally ended in October, and prices have been up every month since.

So that's only with them saying they're not gonna raise rates anymore if they actually start cutting them.

And then expectations start to get built in, uh, and mortgage rates drop.

You know, another 125 150 basis points could see shelter rise quite a bit.

Uh, and of course, as we look at the inflation data recently, shelter has been one of the bigger drivers of disinflation.

So if you kind of eliminate that, then they're in a tough spot, given that if we do see more cuts than your call calls for and in that time period, would that be indicative to you of some sort of sickness within the economy that the Fed was working to address?

Yes, it would.

You know, my view is more of the more or less that the economy is still in pretty decent shape.

Overall, you know, certain sectors are doing a little worse than others, you know, certainly manufacturing and housing, too.

They will probably do a little bit better with modest rate cuts.

But, you know, this is about maintaining a balance and trying to make sure that inflation doesn't get away from their control once again, right?

I mean, we've been been in this spot not that long ago.

So if things are starting to unravel in some way, or labour market is starting to do quite a bit worse, then I would be very happy to pencil in more cuts.

You know, they certainly have a lot of room to to provide some accommodation.

It's just that, you know, at this point, I'm I'm as data dependent as they are.

So, uh, I'm willing to to change, but not not just yet.

Thomas.

What is your assessment of the labour market?

Because we did see a weakening when you take a look at the July when you take look at jobless claims that helped to reassure the markets last week.

Some of those concerns about weakness has that been a bit overdone.

And what are some of those key factors that you're looking for?

So I don't necessarily think that the, you know, monitoring weakness is necessarily overdone.

We do seem to be kind of at the top of the cycle for for the labour market.

It's just a question of how quickly it's going to unravel, right?

I mean, like, certainly a lot of talk about the so rule last week and and you know how we've seen the unemployment rate.

Excuse me?

Unemployment rate rise quite a bit from the trough, but so far things haven't really accelerated in a way, that's that's particularly troubling.

Um, and labour market data, as it's softening is, is really showing the market coming into better balance, right?

I've been looking at some data for several months, thinking I can kind of characterise the labour market as no higher, No fire.

Um, which is not great if you are entering the labour market, but is not the worst if you are currently in the labour market.

So, um, you know, for now, until financial accommodation or financial conditions ease some more, Um, I think that that's very likely what we're gonna continue to see from businesses.

It's just a very cautious approach to adding to payrolls, but also mo, you know, mindful that it took a lot of effort and a lot of money and excess investment in order to hire the people that they currently have really quickly here.

Are you seeing evidence of the low income consumer weakness that we've been talking about?

Are you seeing evidence of that creeping up into middle and higher income consumers?

And I reference that particularly as we're head of some big box earnings this week as well Yeah, um, I mean, it's it's interesting because we we all seem to kind of have this good idea about the dichotomy of upper income and lower income folks.

But there's very little data that actually supports it.

So it's mostly news stories and anecdotal reports that were kind of going on.

And, uh, up until last week, I would have said no.

I think that, you know, mostly upper and middle income folks are doing fine.

Uh, I think if we start to see some more weakness in the labour market, I would start to worry about that.

The middle class.

Uh, but, you know, there are some stories last week about, um, you know, some weakness, uh, in the travel and entertainment leisure sector, right?

Like, you know, a lot of places are kind of, uh, year on year is a tough comp, because last year was really, really strong, but they are softer, uh, you know, seeing softer attendance and softer spending.

So, to me, you know, especially as we see the overall consumer sector driven by, you know, as I said, upper income earners kind of, you know, living it up with with services.

Uh, if they're starting to pull back then that's, uh, you know, quite worrying for the overall kind of aggregate spending numbers.

All right, Thomas, thank you so much.

As always for coming in.

We always appreciate you coming here, so thank you so much.

Likewise again.

Thomas Simons.

Jeffrey, Senior US, economist