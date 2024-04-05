The Week in Numbers: glum Elon, happy Taylor

STORY: From a big skid at Tesla, to a big bank balance for Taylor Swift, this is the Week in Numbers.

8.5% was the fall in vehicle deliveries by Tesla over the first quarter - the firm’s first quarterly decline in nearly four years.

The EV pioneer has been hit by headwinds including fierce competition in China.

Its shares are now down around a third this year as the challenges mount.

Over 100,000 was how many orders Xiaomi had for its first EV within days of going on sale.

The strong debut by Tesla’s latest rival drove shares in the firm as much as 16% higher on Tuesday.

But analysts have concerns, saying Xiaomi is making a big loss on every vehicle it sells.

21% was the one-day plunge in shares for Donald Trump’s media firm after it revealed big losses for last year.

Even so, it’s still worth around $6 billion, despite reporting negligible revenues.

The stock has seemingly been supported by retail investors eager to back the former U.S. president.

132 years was the lifespan of giant conglomerate General Electric - once America’s most valuable firm.

This week it completed a move to split into three separate firms focused on aerospace, energy and healthcare.

And $1.1 billion is now the net worth of pop star Taylor Swift, according to Forbes.

It’s the first time she’s officially been ranked among the world’s billionaires.

Topping its latest list is LVMH boss Bernard Arnault and family, at $233 billion.

Elon Musk is second on $195 billion.