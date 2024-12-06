The Week in Numbers: bitcoin booms, Big Auto backfires

STORY: From bitcoin hitting six figures, to General Motors and Stellantis hitting bumps in the road, this is the Week in Numbers.

::$100,000

$100,000 was the level hit by bitcoin for the first time.

Though it later slipped back, the top cryptocurrency is still up around 50% since Donald Trump won re-election.

Wedbush Securities’ head of tech research Dan Ives says it’s all driven by hopes the new administration will boost digital assets:

“Deregulation is clearly going to happen. A new SEC chair that looks like pro-Bitcoin. Very bullish in terms of this. So I think a big piece of what we're seeing there is a Trump Bump, but I don't think it stops, because I think Trump can be pretty aggressive when it comes to Bitcoin once he’s in the White House.” [4975]

::$5 billion

Over $5 billion is the total charge taken by General Motors in China.

That’s a mix of restructuring costs, and a writedown on the value of its joint venture there.

Like western rivals, GM is feeling the heat of mounting competition from Chinese brands.

::8.5%

8.5% was the plunge in shares at Stellantis after boss Carlos Tavares made a surprise exit.

Sources say he quit amid a squabble over turnaround plans.

The maker of car brands like Jeep and Fiat is battling sluggish demand and overcapacity,

::$19 billion

$19 billion is the value of Vodafone’s merger with Three UK, owned by Hutchison.

Watchdogs approved the deal this week, deciding that the pair’s investment promises outweighed worries over higher bills for customers.

The tie-up creates Britain’s biggest mobile operator.

::$3.36

And $3.36 per pound was the price hit by coffee.

That’s a level not seen since 1977, back when snow devastated output in Brazil.

This time around, poor harvests there and in Vietnam have hit supply, and left coffee lovers to pay a high price for their brew.