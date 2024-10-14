Wedbush upgrades both Affirm, Upstart to Neutral. Here's why.

Wedbush Securities upgraded shares of Affirm (AFRM) and Upstart Holdings (UPST) from Underperform to Neutral; the analyst team also upped both companies' price targets to $45 per share. Market Domination co-hosts delve dive Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton into the analysts notes out from Webush.

Video Transcript

All right.

Now let's get to some calls the day here, sponsored by Tasty Trade Wedbush upgrading a couple financial services companies, a firm and upstart holdings, both from underperform to neutral the notes, citing headwinds from lower rates.

So on on a firm, uh, they do up everyone.

They go to neutral targets 45 saying a lower interest rate environment should be beneficial to the company on several fronts, including lower funding costs and incremental GMV growth.

Go on to say we expect solid credit quality to continue, at least in the near term.

Given our base case is, the economy should achieve a soft landing.

Julie.

Yeah, and it's interesting here because they talk about that.

The company has really tried to hold on to solid credit quality, but they do expect the company maybe to loosen its standards a little bit.

What I think is really interesting with the firm is the trend that we have seen.

This is the fourth upgrade we've gotten in the past week.

A lot of the other analysts talking about, um, profitability on a gap basis.

Coming generally accepted accounting principles and the consensus is for the company to be to be, um, earnings per share positive by its fiscal fourth quarter of 2025.

We're in that fiscal year.

Now, what's also remark?

Remarkable.

To me, the stock is down a little more than a percent year to date, However, it bottomed for the year on August 7th.

Since then, it has doubled in value.

We have just seen it a rocket ship up from early August and I. I think part of that is this gap profitability thing.

Part of it is rates coming down as being seen as a positive for a firm.

And by Wedbush did upgrade, uh, upstart as well to neutral, uh, highlights.

Improving credit quality metrics.

Lower rates says capital markets are the most accessible for credit providers, as they've been in two years.

Risk award is balance in their opinion.

Target also 45 on that one.

Yeah, interesting.