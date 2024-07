Reuters

Brazil's idea to tax the world's super-rich to reduce inequality was well received at a meeting of G20 finance ministers this week, but will be very challenging to implement, top European and U.S. officials said on Thursday. With its presidency of the Group of 20 major economies this year, Brazil has spurred discussion of a proposal to levy a 2% wealth tax on fortunes over $1 billion, raising estimated revenue of up to $250 billion annually from 3,000 individuals. The talks are expected to yield a joint statement on Thursday in support of progressive taxation that will stop short of endorsing the proposal for a global "billionaire tax."