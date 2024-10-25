What to watch for in Apple earnings: iPhone 16, AI

Apple (AAPL) is set to report quarterly earnings on Thursday, October 31. IDC research director Ramon T. Llamas joins Seana Smith and Madison Mills on Catalysts to discuss what he’s watching for during the earnings report, including insights into the iPhone 16 reception and updates on the Apple Intelligence rollout.

“We're still very much in the early innings of the iPhone 16,” Llamas tells Yahoo Finance. “There's a lot of things going on with the iPhone 16 that makes it really wonderful. I mean, one of the things is the camera, a lot of it is the interface. But you got to also realize that people are taking their time replacing their phones longer than they used to.” The lengthening upgrade cycle has contributed to concerns around demand.

Llamas says he looks for three things when a company releases a new tech product: convenience, ease of use, and utility. “Number one is going to be convenience. Does it make my work, or does it make my life a lot easier than it used to be? Do I have to just do one click, or do I have to go through five clicks? So that really helps. Number two: is it just going to be very intuitive? Is this going to be something that I don't really have to think about? I can almost do it blindfolded. Is it going to be that easy? The third thing that I'm really looking for is how is this going to benefit people's lives?” As Apple’s artificial intelligence (AI) features come out, "there's adoption, then there's usage, then there's sustained usage," Llamas notes, saying he'll use his three things framework to gauge where Apple is at in this journey.

He says, “The single biggest thing” going into the report is the iPhone, and the second is Services. The iPhone “always accounts for about, you know, 67% to 70% of total revenue each time that you look at it,” while the Services sector “almost literally prints money.”

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Catalysts here.

Story continues

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.

Video Transcript

Apple's quarterly results, providing insight into the company's debut of its iphone 16 and initial sales from that release.

The company also releasing its long awaited Apple Intelligence software here to break it all down.

We want to bring in Ramon Alama.

He is Id C's research director, Ramon.

It's great to have you here on Yahoo Finance.

So there's been some worry, I think out there just about demand of what exactly that looks like for the iphone 16 this quarter and going forward.

How do you see that shaping up?

I think we're still very much in the early endings of the iphone 16.

Look, you know, there's a lot of things going on with the iphone 16 that makes it really wonderful.

I mean, one of the things is the camera, a lot of it is the uh interface.

Um but you gotta also realize that, you know, people are taking their time replacing their phones um longer than they used to.

I mean, way back when it used to be almost like every year, year.

Now it's coming up to about three or four years and now that we have to wait for uh Apple Intelligence to come out next week, you know, it wasn't ready, you know, as soon as you know, out of the box.

So I think there's gonna be some, some tempered, you know, patients over there.

Uh, but I think people will eventually are gonna come, especially with the, uh, the holiday quarter bearing down on us really soon.

Given that A I is obviously a very new technology.

What do you look at toss out whether or not that A I software once it is released to Apple consumers, it is going to be enough to get people to potentially say.

Ok, this will be the thing that gets me to upgrade my iphone early.

What if it is just different this time?

Well, I, I think there's several things you gotta look out for, uh, with any new technology that not just Apple, but almost any company is going to come out with.

Um, number one is gonna be convenience.

Does it make my work or does it make my life a lot easier than it used to be?

Do I have to just do one click or do I have to go through five clicks?

So that really helps.

Uh, number two.

is it just gonna be, you know, very intuitive, you know, is this gonna be something that I don't really have think about it?

I can just do it, you know, blindfolded, you know, is it gonna be, you know, that easy?

Um, but you know, the third thing that I'm really looking for is, uh, you know, how is this gonna benefit, you know, people's lives, which seems to be the, the thing that, that comes out, hey, it's great that A I and, and Apple Intelligence specifically is gonna make, you know, a lot of processes easier.

Um But when you look at the, you know, average consumer who says, well, you know, I can take a picture, no problem, I can, you know, draw a text, uh draw a picture, write a text, you know, pretty easily, you know, how much easier is this gonna gonna make it for me?

And if, if Apple can successfully answer those questions, you know, now we're gonna move on to the next piece, you know, there's adoption, then there's usage, then there's, you know, sustained usage.

And so those are the kind of the three things that I'm looking at.

Um, you know, as you know, the months go by after A I launches, Ramon, there was a recent uh downgrade here on Apple.

And one of the, one of the issues that the analyst there was calling out was some of the unrealistic expectations and he was focusing on those unreal, unrealistic expectations to re accelerate growth across all product categories and all geographies.

I'm curious, do you see that being a challenge or how big of a challenge do you see that being for Apple over the next several quarters?

Well, you know, there's a lot of pressure put on Apple uh right now, especially in light of, you know, some of the recent products that, that came out this year.

I mean, a great example is gonna be Apple Vision pro you know, a lot of folks who are saying, hey, you know, this is gonna be the next, you know, growth generator for Apple going forward, they're going to sell millions of units and uh you know, from where we're sitting, you know, that, that really hasn't happened even after, you know, it launched in the US in February and then came to, uh, you know, several markets across Europe and others, you know, later on in the spring, this was not AAA, you know, million unit mover kind like we've seen with the iphone and the tablet and, and the watch.

So when you kind of put it all together, a lot of people are saying, hm, you know, some of these things that we've been seeing and, and waiting to, to come out, you know, have they been, you know, lighting the fire as much as we thought it would?

No.

Ok.

But, you know, I think, you know, we're still very much in the early in, especially with something like a VP Apple Vision Pro where, you know, can we judge the entire future product line on just its first initial one?

Absolutely not because you take a look at Apple's history, you know, Apple iphone, the first time it came out, it barely sold half a million units, same thing with the watch, same thing with the ipad.

Um So we're gonna look at, you know what that next iterations are gonna look like how Apple is gonna look to innovate and improve what they've already done.

And also most importantly how those prices are going to change.

Because if you take a look at an Apple Vision Pro that's several $1000 that not a lot of people have ready to uh to spend uh looking at something, say $2000 or lower.

Perhaps that's something that uh more consumers could uh could gravitate towards before we let you go.

What is the single biggest thing investors should be looking at heading into Apple's Report.

You know, there's uh the single biggest thing for me is, is gonna be, you know, the iphone because again, that always accounts for about, you know, 67 to 70% of total revenue each time that they look at it.

But take a look at how services are slowly growing.

I mean, over the past couple of years used to be the number three, you know, uh revenue generator.

Now it's the number two and that margin is growing much much, you know, better compared to the imac and the, the, the ipad and, and the Wearables lines.

Um So it's, it's one of those uh you know, thing that, you know, services that uh that Apple has to offer where it almost literally prints money.

And uh as you, I'm not saying that Apple has to introduce new services.

I think what they are to do is, you know, reach into its base and get more of its current users, more tested into those services saying, hey, you know, we have storage, we have uh we have photos, we have a lot of things here for you that we could uh help uh make your life a lot easier.

So take a uh keep an eye on how much services continues to grow.

Uh And uh how much uh you know, it's gonna have a spread compared to some of the other product lines.

All right, Ramon, thanks so much for joining us.

We appreciate it.

Thank you.