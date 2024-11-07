Warner Bros. stock pops on strong Q3 subscriber growth

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) reported mixed third quarter results before Thursday's opening bell.

The company reported revenue of $9.62 billion, falling short of the $9.98 billion estimate. However, Warner Bros. Discovery reported a loss of $0.05 per share, which was better than the expected loss of $0.09 per share.

Despite the mixed headline numbers, the company's stock is rallying, driven by strong quarterly streaming results — adding 7.2 million subscribers globally. This was the largest quarterly subscriber growth since the company's Max streaming service launched.

Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Alexandra Canal breaks down the key details from the media giant's earnings report.

This post was written by Angel Smith