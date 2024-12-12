Can Warner Bros Discovery restructuring stop stock's 'terrible' run?

STORY: Warner Bros Discovery on Thursday decided to separate its declining cable TV business from the streaming and studio operations, laying the groundwork for a potential sale or spinoff of its TV business as cord-cutting picks up pace.

"I wouldn't be too surprised if Warner Bros follows the Comcasts of the world that are spinning out the CNBCs, MSNBCs from their company and having them be their own standalone," Carey said.

"Warner Bros themselves is a pretty clunky business," added Carey, noting how the conglomerate balances legacy TV, film and streaming services.

With President-elect Donald Trump preparing to replace FTC head Lina Kahn, Carey sees a friendlier environment ahead for media mergers and acquisitions.