Warner Bros. announces split into two business units in 2025

Warner Brothers Discovery's (WBD) stock is climbing following the announcement of a significant business restructuring. The company plans to divide its operations into two distinct business units: one centered on cable and linear television, and the other dedicated to streaming and studio production. The strategic split is scheduled to be finalized in mid-2025.

Catalysts Anchors Seana Smith and Madison Mills dive into the details, discussing restructuring efforts in the broader media landscape.

This post was written by Angel Smith