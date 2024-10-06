Want to unlock career growth? Here's the one thing you need.

Listen and subscribe to Financial Freestyle on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

Over the course of her career, Kristin Myers has risen from finance reporter to etf.com editor in chief. In this clip from the latest episode of Financial Freestyle with Ross Mac, Myers shares her advice for approaching new job opportunities.

"Someone out there right now is half as good as you and is going quite confidently into either interviewing for the role that you want or is in the role that you would like to have and doing it half as well as you would," she says. "When it comes to any job that you want, salary, time to do salary negotiations, I want you to start thinking of yourself as a mediocre but incredibly confident person, and then go do what they would do."

Mac calls it confidence, but Myers prefers audacity. "I literally try to live my life like that. If I had nothing but audacity, what would I do?"

