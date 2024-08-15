Walmart's Q2 paints different picture of consumers: Analyst

Walmart (WMT) released its second quarter earnings, inching past top and bottom line estimates. The retail giant also raised its full-year sales and profit guidance after seeing strength in the consumer. As many consumers have felt the pressure of inflation, with some retailers and financial analysts claiming there has been a more discerning consumer, why has Walmart seen this level of success versus some other retailers?

Video Transcript

Us retail sales accelerating in July, surpassing Wall Street's estimates and increasing 1% compared to the 4/10 of a percent expected.

Meanwhile, retail giant Walmart proving resilient against discerning consumers and inflation after another solid quarter the bright spots in consumer spending easing concerns on the US economy to dig into the seemingly resilient consumer.

Let's bring in Forester Research retail analyst Cita Kalli Situa.

Great to speak with you and grab some time as always here.

I mean you, you hear and I. I guess we'll start with the economic data.

You hear economic data like what we saw in retail sales come out this morning and the pockets of strength that continue to remain.

Uh, you know, we can look at it as whether or not it's the the needs based pockets of strength versus the wants.

But how are you kind of looking across all of this data that comes through and and assessing your own perhaps health check on the consumer?

Well, to be honest, I don't think that I'm as optimistic about the future of the retail economy and the consumer, Um, attitudes, as maybe the market seems to suggest, and the reason for that is that what I'm looking at is how is growth relative to inflation and what we've seen over the last several months indefinitely.

The most recent retail data from the census suggested the same, which is that consumer spending is essentially in line and in some categories below the rates of inflation.

So that means that even though the numbers may be positive, the consumer is really, really softening.

And there are all sorts of reasons for that, ranging from the fact that lower income consumers are, um, continuing to take out debt.

They are the most stretched, and they are likely driving some of these strong WalMart numbers because even though Walmart's growing, a lot of other retailers are not so.

Walmart's growth, I would argue, is probably coming at the expense of other retailers that consumers may have been spending money with during the pandemic.

What does that tell you about some of the the tent pole shopping seasons that typically take place in the back half of the year?

How does that impact some of the forecasting for everything from back to school into Halloween?

If we wanna go there, and and even into the holiday shopping season later on.

So what typically happens when retail numbers are softer than expected is just promotional activity is off the charts, and what we saw over the last few years was a lot of supply chain problems that actually impeded promotional um, activity.

And what that was also part of the reason for the inflation rates is in addition to the fact that consumers were spending down a lot of their pandemic savings and a lot government stimulus.

We also had supply chain, which was also driving prices up.

And what we see now is that prices are more than 20% higher than they were prior to the pandemic.

Well, some of those prices are going to come back down in Q four because retailers have no choice but to lower their prices.

And either they will lower them just by straight out lowering their prices.

Or they're going to promote more, um, and we significant levels of heavier promotion in Q four and certainly around key dates like Black Friday.

No doubt also back to school as well as Halloween.

So I I think that that's that's likely what we will see.

And that's certainly what retailers have shared with us in surveys that we've conducted with them as well.

How?

How how especially as we're getting all of these earnings reports coming through as we were briefly touching on Walmart, I'm gonna go and and even looking around the world as well.

At earnings reports from Jd.com and Alibaba.

How is the US consumer doing in comparison to the Asia Pacific consumer where that's, uh, looking at some of the categories, at least in Alibaba's earnings, look like they were pushing back on some consumer electronics, pushing back on appliances.

Some of these, uh, discretionary and sometimes needs based purchases?

Well, the truth is, I it doesn't appear that the Chinese consumer is any better than any other consumer in the world when we're looking at even luxury goods.

The luxury retailers, their luxury brands, um, have had really, really soft borders.

And a significant part of that is tied to the fact that the Chinese consumer isn't back to where they were, Um, and some of this is is likely to driven by, um, their interest rates and the fact that there is a lot of pushback globally.

There are geopolitical, um, challenges that the Chinese consumer has, um, but also in the case, in the in particular, those two companies, JD and Alibaba.

It's a It's an odd bucket.

They are eCommerce companies that essentially, um, have really fallen out of favour with the Chinese Communist Party.

I would argue, and what we're seeing is more of the bets from the Chinese government seemingly placed with Timu and Xian and some of these newer marketplaces.

Now their financials are much more obscure.

Um, you know, T is not even a public.

Well, T is part of pinduoduo, which is a public company, but their their financials are not transparent, and Xian is trying to go public.

Um, so their financials are not yet transparent either.

Uh, so it's hard to tell what's really happening.

Um, but it looks like some of these E commerce players are actually being buoyed by, um, transactions in the United States and in Western markets, less so by Chinese consumers.

Yeah, The latest we've heard out of Sheehan is that they are going to be hoping to list on the London Stock Exchange.

We'll see more timing on that in the near future.

Sita Kalli, who is joining us here this morning, talking All things consumer internationally here as well.

Situa.

Great to see you.

Thanks, Brent.