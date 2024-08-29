Walmart is a problem for Dollar General: Analyst's big reason why

Shares of Dollar General (DG) plunged over 30% on Thursday after the company slashed its full-year guidance, with the CEO warning its core consumer is cash strapped.

Piper Sandler managing director Peter Keith joins Market Domination to give insight into what's driving Dollar General's stock price.

He notes that Walmart (WMT) is a problem for Dollar General, saying that it's a "giant vacuum cleaner sucking up a lot of market share," citing that part of the reason why is Walmart's digital strategy.

Keith elaborates on why Dollar General is performing poorly during the current economic landscape: "When we're in this a little bit tighter consumer spending environment where normally Dollar General would be picking up market share, seeing what they call trade in or trade down, new customers coming into Dollar General. That's not happening. Those customers are going to Walmart because they like the digital capabilities. And frankly, you know, Dollar General, the dollar store model isn't very digital."

He follows up with how the company could turn it around: "We do think they need to build out a more robust, digital playbook that if they want to get younger customers, they want to get more middle-income customers. There are certain basic things around digital shopping and e-commerce that are just demanded these days."

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

Dollar general shares cratering down 30% after the company reported disappointing earnings and slashing full year guidance.

The company CEO saying its core consumer is cash strapped joining us.

Now we got Piper Sandler, managing director, Peter Keith Peter, great to speak with you and we just your note on this, but I'm taking a look at the stock here.

It's down over 40% in the past five years.

It's down over 40% in the past year to what extent is today's earnings print from Dollar General, a new story for the company or a continuation of the same downward trend.

Well, I think it's a bit of a new story um and just to give you some background, I mean, the stock had been under performing for the last 18 months or so.

It really kind of they sort of blame 2023 and more in internal execution issues.

You had a former CEO then come back last October to kind of save the day.

And so here we are now, you know, kind of like, you know, I don't know, 9, 10 months after the CEO has come back and had this turnaround plan and, and all of a sudden the fundamentals step back again.

And so it feels like kind of a new change in that this is really becomes now a bit more of a structural issue, potentially for Dollar General and really maybe for the Dollar Store channel as a whole, certainly the Dollar Tree and its, its family dollar concept uh also seem to be having very challenged results.

I'm interested, Peter.

Um you know, given, given the customer base here, Walmart seems to be faring.

Ok. What are the differences, there?

Are there differences in leadership uh execution?

Yeah, look, I think, you know, you'd say, what's the issue at Dollar General?

II?

I think, you know, Walmart is one of the key problems.

I think Walmart's this giant vacuum cleaner, sucking up a lot of market share.

You know, one thing that Walmart's done exceptionally well is build out a very compelling digital strategy.

Uh It combines, you know, it's, it's brick and mortar retail stores with its own online website.

And I think that's very uh appealing and convenient to a lot of, of middle and upper income customers.

So when we're in this little bit tighter consumer spending environment where normally Dollar General would be picking up market shares, seeing what they call trade in or, or trade down, you know, new customers coming in Dollar General.

That's not happening there.

Those customers are, are going to Walmart because they like the digital capabilities and frankly the Dollar General, the Dollar Store model isn't very digital.

Uh, they, they don't have a robust ecommerce offering.

Uh, so it just doesn't have that same digital convenience that a Walmart does.

So, what do they need to do moving forward?

Is it about execution?

Like you've mentioned Peter, or is it about something that's a little bit more fundamental to the consumer that they're catering to?

Well, you know, certainly.

So you're sort of, there's two dynamics you're not getting to trade down and then the their lower income cu customer cohort, uh which is about 60% of business, then they're more pressured.

So some of it will be, you know, if the economy picks up and maybe jobs get a little bit better, inflation is reined in that lower income customer cohort will be better and, and will have more money to spend.

But ultimately, when we, we think about uh Dollar General and the, and the Dollar store space, we do think you, they need to build out a more robust uh digital playbook uh that if they wanna, you know, get younger customers, they wanna get more middle income customers.

There are certain basic things around digital shopping and ecommerce that are just demanded these days.

And, and frankly, this is an area where Dollar General does not have.

They said actually on their call today, you know, this might be an area where they're not picking up shares.

So stay tuned, they'll have more, more to say about that at a later date.

Peter, I want to switch gears to another name you cover Best Buy.

I'm curious to get your read on that report.

Peter Investors obviously liked what they heard.

Yeah, I can't opine too much on that.

Well, we haven't published our summary note but um you know, just to give you some factual information, there were some concerns uh on the same store sales going in, I would argue that the same store sales that came in, it's still uh negative, but a little bit better than expected.

And then the company said that August uh was actually running flattish.

So kind of you best buy has been in a negative sales environment because of very weak demand for frankly, about 2.5 years.

And you're starting to see the same store sales uh move towards this flattish uh more stable trend.

Where are you getting clarity Peter on the health of the consumer?

Because we, we've danced around this idea, but I can kind of pick any different retailer and tell a different story about the health of the consumer.

And I think it's really interesting in your Dollar General note, the story that you paint about the lower income consumer they're struggling to pay with in utilities.

And so they're not able to afford the expenditures that they typically had at Dollar General.

But that's a very different story than what we've heard from some of the other retailers catering to other income groups.

Where do you get clarity on the broader thesis about the economic situation for consumers?

You know, it's, it's a great question.

I'm kind of laughing because it, we're, we're pretty, we're about 85 90% through earning season.

At this point.

We're almost done.

And, and yes, it, there's got a lot of different feedback from, from companies on the economy is terrible or the economy is fine, the consumer fine.

You go back to the Walmart announcement, they had very robust 4% same for sales growth.

They said we're seeing no change in the consumer, but you have a lot of other companies in dollar general today saying we think our core customer has gotten worse.

I I think you're definitely seeing this bifurcation where, you know, lower income customers because of the inflationary backdrop.

The last couple of years have become more squeezed.

Um uh And so their, their spending is more pressured when you think about middle upper income customers.

Um There's a little bit more of a buffer as it relates to those inflationary pressures.

Stock market's been good.

Home prices have been good.

So people that own those types of assets feel a little bit better off.

So I think those customers that those companies that cater to middle and upper income are, are doing better than uh than those that cater to lower income.

And then certainly, you know, there's just customers that are ideally positioned today.

Ali's is another company I follow.

They're out today, they are seeing trade down, they have closed out pricing.

Uh So they have great value, other companies have maybe some type of innovation or great value offering that that's resonating with consumers.

So it's very mixed right now.

I agree it's concerning, I think the bifurcation I mentioned is the biggest dynamic that we can point to.