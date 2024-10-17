Walmart, Aldi try to beat food inflation with Thanksgiving deals

Americans continue to grapple with food price inflation, as evidenced by recent Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The food-at-home index rose 0.4% in September, with the meats, poultry, fish, and eggs categories experiencing a notable 0.8% price increase. Egg prices, in particular, have seen a dramatic 39.6% surge year over year.

As Thanksgiving approaches, major food retailers are responding to consumers' financial concerns by introducing new holiday meal deals.

Wealth! host Brad Smith delves into the details of these offerings, highlighting some of the top promotions from major retailers like Walmart (WMT) and Aldi. These companies are striving to deliver what they're calling an "inflation-free holiday meal," helping customers enjoy their Thanksgiving celebrations without breaking the bank.

Inflation has hit Americans hard over the last couple of years, and though we're seeing an overall moderation, there are certain areas of the economy where prices have remained a little sticky and one of those areas food.

According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics.

The food at Home Index, a K A The prices that you pay at the grocery store jumped in September, rising 4/10 of a percent from the prior month.

Now five of the six major grocery store food group indexes increased last month.

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs and those prices.

They rose 8/10 of a percent month over month egg prices alone.

They spiked in September, rising nearly 40% from a year ago.

So safe to say Americans are feeling inflation's pin at the dinner table and nearly a month out from Thanksgiving, grocery stores are taking notice, releasing Turkey Day deals to boost consumer demand.

Walmart, announcing today it's bringing back its inflation free Thanksgiving meal at a lower price than last year.

In the meal, it features 29 items and serves eight people for less than seven bucks per person.

It'll come with a frozen turkey, Hawaiian rolls, pecan pie or pecan and ingredients for a number of other Thanksgiving Day delicacies.

Let's stack that up against Aldi, which released its lowest price meal in this deal in five years.

It'll run less than $4.70 a person feeds 10 people, and the meal includes a butterball turkey, gravy rolls, Mac and cheese stuffing and ingredients for more recipes.

A survey from PWC shows 59% of consumers will say inflation will probably influence their holiday spending this year.

So if you're worried about the cost of food, be sure to check out the deals that could save you some cash this holiday season.