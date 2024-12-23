Wall Street preps for shortened trading week, Honda & Nissan merger talks: Yahoo Finance

It is a short trading week for Wall Street. The equity markets will close early on Tuesday, December 24, and be closed all day on Wednesday, December 25, for the Christmas holiday. Two stocks in focus today are Honda (HMC) and Nissan (7201.T, NSANY), which officially announced they are in talks to merge. The companies expect the transaction to be completed in 2026. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Tilray Brands (TLRY), and Novo Nordisk (NVO).

Key guests include:

9:10 a.m. ET - Ben Emons, Fed Watch Advisors, Chief Investment Officer/Founder

10:25 a.m. ET - Eric Sheridan, Goldman Sachs Senior U.S. Internet Sector Equity Research Analyst

10:45 a.m. ET - Tony Bancroft, Gabelli Funds Portfolio Manager

11:20 a.m. ET - Steven Wieting, Citi Wealth Chief Investment Strategist and Chief Economist