VP Harris's grocer backlash, Kroger vs. FTC, AI: Top Stories

The grocery industry is pushing back against Vice President Kamala Harris's proposed economic policy aimed at lowering grocery store costs and combating price gouging. The National Grocers Association has labeled the initiative as "a solution looking for a problem."

In another development, Kroger (KR) is preparing to sue the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) after the regulator sued to block the grocery giant's plans to merge with Albertsons (ACI). This action comes just a week before Kroger is due in court to address the FTC's lawsuit seeking to block the merger.

Meanwhile, a group of authors is taking legal action against AI startup Anthropic for copyright infringement, alleging that the company used their books to train its chatbot, Claude.

First up, Vice President Kamala Harris wants to prevent price gouging at the grocery store and the industry is pushing back the National Grocers Association saying that the proposal is quote a solution looking for a problem.

There certainly has been a lot of pushback.

Let's talk about why this is happening.

Why this is happening is because so many Americans are spending more on their paychecks on groceries and they have in decades, it is a huge issue.

It's trying to be tackled by both sides of the aisle.

We've heard it from former President Donald Trump.

Now we're hearing the plan here from Harris harris' plan is the one that includes confronting this price gouging what ultimately this means.

I think it's very much in question and we just heard from Ben Harris a few moments ago saying that much of this initial reaction, this outrage, a lot of that anger has been misplaced and it's misguided.

And really what's going to happen is the continuation or more of an extension, what is already implemented in some states today and I think it really mirrors what we've heard from the Trump campaign about tariffs and what our guests have told us about it.

The idea that that's a talking point for a policy that could be walked back once the individual in question is in office.

The question though, of course is how companies can prepare for that and how individuals can prepare to vote come November if there is this lack of clarity about these actual policies.

But in other grocery news, we're going to take a look at Kroger suing the FTC, calling the regulators attempt to block Kroger's merger with Albert since unconstitutional.

And this comes just a week before the company is supposed to head to court for the FTC lawsuit to block the deal.

That's interesting shot because we've also previously had analysts and ma experts come on the show and say that this deal would actually lower prices for consumers who are heading to the grocery or the degree to which that comes to fruition, of course remains to be seen but a longer lead time on it given that this delay was in place here.

And you also had attorneys generals in Ohio, Alabama, Georgia and Iowa all saying that this merger is actually going to increase competition within the grocery retail sector.

So again, there are certainly many people that are for this saying that this is actually going to help uh competition, especially in areas where they don't have that presence right now, let's take a look at some drama that's happening in the A I world.

A group of authors are suing A I start up anthropic for copyright infringement, claiming that it used Pirated copies of their books to train the Chapa Claude.

We've seen these suits like this similar to music labels, suing A I song generators News, the New York Times suing Open A I and Microsoft for copyright as well.

So I think the big question here is they need a lot of this data in order to their models.

We have certainly seen a push back and, and, and well backed, right?

Some of this push back some of these suits that we have seen from some of these organizations.

But I think this all then questions how reliable, maybe some of the information is going to be that are coming out of these chat bots if they don't have the appropriate material to train their language models.

Absolutely.

It's something that's gonna be critical to watch, especially as that lawsuit against the New York Times does from the New York Times rather does continue to unfold.