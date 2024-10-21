VP Harris vs. Trump: Housing a key topic as US voters prepare for election

As the highly anticipated US presidential election draws near, housing affordability has emerged as a significant concern among American voters. Yahoo Finance Anchor Josh Lipton dives into the details, examining the contrasting policy proposals put forth by Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump to tackle this issue.

All right, so the election is nearly here, and we know one big issue front and centre during this campaign has been housing.

Plenty of Americans looking to buy a new home could feel frustrated right now, and for good reason.

It was hoped that as the feds started cutting mortgage rates could come down.

But that has not happened.

They have gone up along with the benchmark 10 year, the rate on a 30 year fixed 668.

That's according to Mortgage news daily, So affordability is one issue and an important reason.

Economists emphasise the Yahoo finance supply.

Ultimately, Uh, what what you need in this environment is a more supply.

I mean, that's that's what's gonna fix it.

So any way in which you can bring more supply on, um, it's gonna take a long time when you account for the size of the population.

And that's kind of how I'm thinking about, uh, the housing supply right now.

Um, we have not even yet recovered from the great financial crisis, so it's good.

That's, uh, really the key here to affordability Now.

Our presidential candidates are well aware, of course, that housing is a sore point for a lot of Americans, and they are responding with housing policies.

Among their plans.

As the bipartisan policy Centre explains, Vice President Harris supports $25,000 in down payment assistance to support first time home buyers and talks about a goal of building 3 million new affordable homes over the next four years.

Meanwhile, former President Trump promises to reduce regulatory hurdles to building new homes in this country, indicating an interest in easing environmental and permitting rules and propose strict measures against illegal immigration, suggesting this would free up housing for Americans.

Jim Tobin CEO of the National Association of Home Builders, recently told Yahoo Finance that he gives both candidates an A because, as they are making housing an important issue in this campaign and talking about housing supply in particular.

But he says Americans should also remember that many of these kinds of proposed policy prescriptions, as always going to depend on a fell shot by whichever candidate does ultimately move into the White House as well as work their way through Congress, lie.

