Vivek Ramaswamy talks Fed policy, crypto, US economy agendas

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy joins Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi on Market Domination Overtime to discuss his outlook on the economy and the current state of America, as the nation faces economic uncertainty ahead of the 2024 election and prepares for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this September.

A former hedge fund manager, Ramaswamy went on to found Roivant Sciences (ROIV) in 2014 and co-founder Strive Asset Management in 2022.

Ramaswamy argues that the focus on the Fed isn't due to their "special knowledge" about economic trends, but rather to "bluntly see what the Fed screws up next." He criticizes the Fed's dual mandate of balancing unemployment and inflation, suggesting it's unsustainable and often results in "badly missing on both" targets.

"I personally believe the right policy is dollar stability," Ramaswamy states. "Make that the sole focus of the Fed's mandate... That allows us to have more efficient markets, with not only a stable dollar but stable prices as a consequence. It would really allow for policymakers outside of the Fed to do their jobs rather than being rescued by the Fed for excess government spending."

Ramaswamy emphasizes the need for clarity in cryptocurrency regulation. He criticizes the current regulatory approach of "regulation by enforcement," calling it "anti-American at its core." He argues that the lack of clear rules, only revealed when regulators enforce alleged violations, creates an unfair environment for firms.

"That's not how this country is supposed to work," he tells Yahoo Finance. "Whether it's crypto or... financial services more broadly, we deserve greater clarity rather than ambiguity. Ambiguity is the friend of the tyrant." Ramaswamy suggests that former President Donald Trump would be "a friend" to the crypto community if reelected in November.

On the topic of the Federal Reserve's independence from the executive branch, Ramaswamy contends that presidential influence has always existed, albeit through "a backdoor dependency." He proposes that having the executive branch run the Fed might be more constitutional, challenging the notion of Fed independence as "a little bit of a myth."

"The idea of Fed independence, I think, is itself a bit of a myth even in the current status quo," he explains. "It looks independent, but just because it has the appearance of independence doesn't mean it's actually behaving that way. It's always been affected by politics." Ramaswamy adds that he's not surprised a rate cut is being considered just before the election.

In conclusion, Ramaswamy expresses concern for average Americans struggling with rising prices outpacing wage growth. He even takes aim at Vice President Kamala Harris's proposed capital gains tax policies: "One of the things that I worry about now is that in the name of addressing that problem, we're going to get even worse solutions that actually leave those everyday Americans worse off."

This is a market clearly fixated on what the Federal Reserve may do with interest rates in just a few short weeks.

If the Fed cuts rates, it could confirm an economic slowdown.

If it doesn't cut rates, it could really upset the Bulls.

This, of course, comes against the backdrop of the November presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald J. Trump.

Joining us for more, uh, now is entrepreneur author and former Republican presidential candidate VK Ramaswami Vek.

Good to see you.

Welcome to Yahoo Finance.

Uh, I will I. I would love to start, uh, on your take on the Federal Reserve.

I caught your latest po post on it.

I thought it was very provocative.

You bring up or you discussed, uh, this notion that perhaps the next administration should restrict the Federal Reserve's mandate.

Walk us through this because, uh, as we know here at Yahoo Finance.

But this is a market very fixated in all things fed and what it may do and what it may not do.

Yeah, Look, I think the reason that many actors market actors and by the way, I came from the world of hedge funds is my first career out of college.

I've been interfacing with capital markets for a long time.

The reason that many actors in capital markets pay understandably attention to the Fed isn't because they have some sort of special knowledge that other investors don't have.

They're looking to the Fed to bluntly see what the Fed screws up next.

I say that only somewhat facetiously, because if you look at the last 2025 years, what you've seen is an expansion, a scope creep in what the US fed was supposed to be doing in the first place.

Even the idea of trying to hit inflation and unemployment two different targets is like hitting two different targets on a dart board with one arrow.

You can't do it, and you end up badly missing on both.

One of the great mistakes that I think the Federal Reserve has made over the last 2025 years as well is they've taken.

Let's just say certain leading indicators, right?

Like take indicators, take indicators like, for example, employment take indicators like the unemployment rate or the jobs that are really trailing indicators of the job site of of the of the business cycle, but pretending like they're a leading indicator of inflation so that what that ends up having them do is tighten monetary policy right into when we're heading into a downturn in the economic cycle, which gives us a lot of the boom bust bailout cycles that certainly we saw on steroids in 2008 but has continued, I think, as a pattern over the last several decades.

So I personally believe the right policy is dollar stability.

Make that the sole focus of the Fed's mandate and focus that allows us to have more efficient markets with stable not only a stable dollar, but stable prices as a consequence, and really allow for policymakers outside of the Fed to do their jobs rather than to be having by the Fed for excess government spending.

So that's how I see it you're making.

You're making a lot of good points here, fork and and you know, this really brings to light.

I think a conversation I had with Judy Shelton, uh, really author, uh, former Federal Reserve nominee under, uh, former President Donald J Trump.

She makes the case that we should go back to the gold standard.

Would you agree to agree with her at all?

Look, I think that there is sound logic behind that.

One of the things I favoured as a presidential candidate was heading the dollar to a basket of commodities.

You could put gold, silver, nickel, agricultural, farm commodities in that.

But either way, I do think that tying the hands of the government is actually a good thing.

Note that that's usually the counter argument against this, whether you want a gold standard or at least a normalised commodity tethered standard.

The best argument against that is that it doesn't give the government flexibility.

The proponents of it agree with that.

Just view that as a virtue than as a vice.

And the reality is if the government's hands are tied that then reins in excess government spending that can't just be financed by printing money.

At the Federal Reserve's printing money printing machine, which has been on hyper drive for the better part of the last two decades, should crypto be part of that basket?

I think it can be in the long run.

I don't think that it has, in many cases aged enough to be on what I would say that day.

One basket and not all crypto is the same as well.

You could look at certain types of Cryptocurrency Bitcoin, for example, for which there is a fixed supply and no individual issuer.

I do think that's a little bit different than something that has unlimited supply and clearly identified issuers.

I personally believe that what we need in the next step of our evolution in the crypto landscape is clarity.

Right now, what you've seen from government agencies is a practise known as regulation by enforcement, which I think is anti American at its core, to where nobody knows exactly what the rules are.

But you find out what the rules are based on how a government agency be it.

In this case, the SEC or others may come down on individual firms, you know, after the fact that the rules were based on the way they actually enforce them.

That's not how this country is supposed to work.

And so whether it's crypto or I would just say financial services more broadly, we deserve greater clarity rather than ambiguity.

Ambiguity is the friend of the tyrant, and I think the American way is to say that we're a nation founded on the rule of law, where the same laws and the same rules apply to everyone, regardless of their political persuasion.

That's the America I know and love that probably most of us know and love that we grew up in.

I think the sad truth is that's not where we are today.

That's the sad reality of where we are as a country.

But I don't think we have to stay there.

I think part of the problem in America today is, ironically, the people we elect to run the government.

They're not even the ones who are actually anymore running the government, the congressman, the senators or even the US president.

They're unelected bureaucrats in three letter agencies, some of those same agencies, the ones that write the rules that then go on to enforce the rules that at least until recently, the Supreme Court cracked down on.

It even had administrative law judges within their own agencies that were interpreting the rules.

That's a violation of the separation of powers in the Constitution, and so do I think a lot of entrepreneurs and other actors in the crypto sector have suffered.

As a consequence of that, I do.

But I don't think they're alone.

I think that it's a far more pervasive problem and the next step of evolution in crypto.

We could talk about inclusion in in commodity baskets that's down the line.

But the next step that I think that that segment of the market needs and deserves is some element of regulatory and legal clarity that they don't have today.

How open, or how much of a friend do you think the former president would be?

If he wins four more years, How much of a friend do you think he would be to the crypto community?

Well, I know that he would be a friend, and I know that I've had many conversations with him, that he's been very public about this.

Even in his recent speech at, say, the Bitcoin Conference, where he's actually been thoughtful, he's also somebody who has, in many ways seen firsthand both as a US president and in many ways as a victim of that administrative apparatus, what the dangers of an overreaching regulatory and bureaucratic state really are, And so Donald Trump is somebody who favours financial freedom.

I know that's important to him, and it's important to me.

One of the things I've respected about him is he's not one of these politicians who will try to pretend like he knows something when he doesn't know something about that issue.

He's actually curious and so many of my conversations with him, and I'm sure, between him and other industry leaders as well.

He's developed his views on financial freedom on the ability to self custody your own assets on what some leadership changes look like in the regulatory state and the thinning down of that regulatory state.

The importance of regulatory clarity, something that many industries in the financial services sector, including and especially in the crypto sector, lack today.

His speech at the Bitcoin conference is probably the best statement for where he stands, and and as he alluded to in that speech, he and I have had some good conversations about what that what that future could look like as part of any I guess, overhaul of the Federal Reserve Should the president have some form of say in what happens with interest rates?

So the reality is, here's the dirty little secret the president has always had a say.

It's just been via the bully pulpit, right?

So do we want a system in which the president is communicating via bully pulpit with the US Federal Reserve and its chairman?

Or do we want at least one executive branch that, at least, is democratically accountable?

Where, yes, Do you have certain people who are empowered to make decisions independently?

Sure, but who are they accountable to?

Ultimately?

And I'm one of the people who believes that the people we elect to run the government should be the ones who actually run the government, which means we don't have two executive branches or 1000 different executive branches.

Read the Constitution.

We have one executive branch, and so I think that just being honest with the fact that whether or not you pretend like there's some independence when in fact it's a back door dependency, let's just be honest about that through the front door.

And I don't think that's such a bad thing.

We're coming up.

Uh uh, really, in a few weeks, we might get at that first Fed rate cut after a long period of, uh, these elevated interest rates do you think the Fed would be sowing the seeds of another boom and potential bust like you're suggesting?

Well, I can be a little bit cynical at times, but I have, Let's just say over a year ago predicted that in the run up to the presidential election, no matter what the conditions were that we were going to see a rate cut anyway.

And that goes to your last question, too.

The idea of Fed independence, I think, is itself a little bit of a myth.

Even in the current status quo, it looks like it's independent, but just because it has the appearance of independence doesn't mean that that's actually how it's been.

It's always been affected by politics.

The only question is how transparent that really is, and so I'm not saying that now.

I've been predicting this for a long time.

Lo and behold, what do we get?

The two months leading up to an election looks like we're going to get a rate cut and I think that that's no surprise now what's going to be the consequence of that Look, I think the Fed was too slow to raise rates.

I think they've been too slow to cut rates now so you can make economic arguments to support it.

But I do think that if people pretend like politics in the upcoming election, isn't playing some role in that calculus, I do think that that is a bit naive when we look at the realistic way in which a lot of these agencies, including the US fed, have been run for the for as long as they've existed.

You're out there touring the country a lot, talking to business leaders and and average people on the streets just trying to make it from paycheck to paycheck.

What are some of their biggest concerns as it pertains to the economy?

What would they like to see changed?

So, look, I gonna boil it down to the most important fact.

Prices have gone up at a much faster rate and at a much greater magnitude than wages have gone up.

It's that simple.

So you could say inflation.

You could use a lot of other fancy verbiage to describe this, but for the average ordinary American family, how much they pay for food for electricity, for their activities of daily living that is higher today than their wages have actually increased.

I think the Federal Reserve is in part responsible for this.

I think the regulatory state is in part responsible for this.

I think bad policies over the last several years are undoubtedly responsible for it.

One of the things I worry about now is in the name of addressing that problem.

We're gonna get even worse solutions that actually leave those everyday Americans worse off one of them that concerns me the most.

And to your audience.

I. I expect this may be of interest is Kamala Harris's proposal to levy a tax on unrealized capital gains.

So for what people at home are wondering what that means?

That means if you own an asset and the government says it's worth a certain amount, be it a piece of land, be it a small business, be it another property that you own, even if you don't sell it, that is to say, even if you don't have the cash to pay your taxes from it, the government will still charge you that tax on an annual basis.

Anyway, I think this is a formula for a second Great depression.

You've got people sitting on large long term capital gains of stocks they don't want to sell or portfolios they don't want to liquidate, who will nonetheless have to sell in order to pay taxes on unrealized gains.

But it's not.

Just one individual has to do it is that the rest of the market has to do it at the exact same time, which creates a cycle of forced selling of a kind that we last saw in the 2008 financial crisis.

So I personally believe this is one of the most boneheaded economic policies.

If I can maybe direct about that that we've heard in a long time.

And yet it does appear to be one of the more serious policy proposals for the Democratic nominee for US president.

And that's the kind of debate that I think we need to be having on the policy merits that unfortunately, at least so far in the recent period that Kamala has become the nominee we have not yet had And so I'm hopeful the presidential debate coming up first on September 10th and we'll see if there's another one after that as well as I hope greater media scrutiny of both candidates, frankly, Donald Trump credit because he sat for tough interviews.

It'd be great for the country if Kamala Harris did the same thing.

But that's what I think voters are going to need and certainly voters deserve before they're asked to make an incredibly important choice on November 5th.

A lot of good points in there.

Uh, Vivek, Really good to welcome to Y.

Uh, welcome you to Yahoo Finance.

Look forward to staying in touch.

Uh, stay busy out there.

We'll talk to you soon.

Take care, ma'am.

Thank you.