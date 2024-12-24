Vistra, Nvidia, GE Vernova: Trending tickers

Morning Brief hosts Brad Smith and Josh Lipton examine the standout performers in the S&P 500 (^GSPC) for 2024.

Vistra (VST) has emerged as the index's top performer, surpassing Nvidia's (NVDA) remarkable run. The company's performance can be attributed to robust earnings and strategic acquisitions, particularly its moves to establish a presence in the nuclear energy sector to meet growing artificial intelligence–related power demands.

Nvidia maintains its position as the S&P 500's second-best performer. The semiconductor giant achieved a historic milestone this year by becoming the world's largest publicly traded company by market capitalization, exceeding $3 trillion. However, the company continues to navigate challenges in the Chinese market.

GE Vernova (GEV) also demonstrated impressive performance in 2024, posting a 143% gain following its April spinoff from General Electric. The company has further strengthened investor confidence by initiating its first dividend payment and upgrading its multiyear financial outlook.

This post was written by Angel Smith