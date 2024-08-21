Viking Therapeutics could be a new winner in the GLP-1 space

GLP-1 weight-loss drugs have taken the pharmaceutical world by storm, Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY) making a name for the class of drugs through their own landmark brands. But what about the other pharma players pushing into the weight-loss space?

Julie Hyman is joined by RSE Ventures Co-Founder and CEO Matt Higgins for the latest installment of Good Buy or Goodbye to talk about why he is bullish on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) in its GLP-1 innovations, and why he is bearish on glucose monitoring device manufacturer DexCom (DXCM) as more consumers adopt weight-loss drugs to lower the riskssof diabetes.

"We all know what Eli Lilly, and what Novartis has done. But it's a massive TAM [total addressable market], it's a $150 billion market. And this is a biotechnology firm, probably like 30 people, and they are onto something pretty amazing," Higgins says about Viking. "They are working on two products: one is a shot that you would take once a month, and the other is a pill, which is the holy grail and early studies show that it's being very well tolerated."

Higgins cites the growing use cases for GLP-1s, particularly in the treatment of pre-diabetic patients, as a forceful headwind to DexCom. Its glucose monitoring devices are only designed for a single sort of use and does not allow DexCom to pivot very far from its central business.

Video Transcript

We're looking again at the G LP one trade, but we're taking a little bit of a different t beyond the farm giants dominating the space.

What's the best way to play it now?

I mean, we know the big ones, right?

We know the Novos in the Eli Lily.

Let's talk about Viking Therapeutics, which is your goodbye here.

The stock is already up a little bit of a 250% year to date.

So there is uh some money coming into this name.

But talk to me about why you think that this is a good prospect for their G LP O.

This is a remarkable company.

We all know what Eli Lilly and what Novartis has done.

But, but it's a massive town.

It's 100 and $50 billion market and this is a biotechnology firm, probably like 30 people and they are onto something pretty amazing.

They working on two products.

One is a shot that you would take once a month and the other is uphill, which is the holy grail.

And early studies show that it's being very well tolerated.

Now, some of the big guys are working on that stuff also.

Is it just that you, you think the science behind this one is and the studies are particularly encouraging.

Yeah, they were actually very encouraging.

So they actually they're meeting with the FDA later in the year to accelerate towards a phase three.

But the early data that they have released shows a high degree of tolerability.

And if you're able to reduce it to once a month and a pill that will dramatically increase the number of people that are using it so that all the early science is very, very promising.

And of course, if the big Pharma guys can't develop them themselves, maybe they can buy it time to go on a shopping spree.

So yeah, so that's the the bottom line.

There are multiple ways for Viking to win.

I mean, the the thing is right now it's a $7 billion market cap company.

You uh Eli Lilly is on its way to a $1 trillion company fueled by monger and Z bound.

So to be able to acquire this company, I think I'm gonna put it out there for $15 billion is relatively nothing considering the opportunity.

So it's a prime acquisition target, but you don't only have to win that way.

Catalyst coming up.

Let's talk about that catalyst in November, what's happening in November.

So there is a big conference around obesity that takes place in November in Texas.

I think it's November 5th last year at that same conference, they released early stage data.

There's a lot of speculation they're going to update this early results to show how the tolerability is going around the pill and around the shot.

So that is a catalyst that I believe the stock will continue to drift up towards that event.

Interesting.

All right.

So let's talk about what could go wrong.

Potentially, it could take a long time.

I mean, it sometimes take a long time for this stuff to something like 50% of phase three trials fail.

So we could all wake up one day and I could lose all my money.

There's that it takes a long time to commercialize.

It takes billions of dollars to be able to manufacture us.

I think this is like 30 people, seven phd.

So it's gonna be hard for them to commercialize.

However, they could go ahead and partner with any of the number of the big players, Merck pfizer who don't have a drug right now.

One other question too is since the stock has already had a lot of upside this year.

I mean, yes, you've talked about the potential for big stuff here.

But how much of that is priced in with that?

You know, more than doubling.

I don't think it's priced at all.

I have a, I have a tremendous amount of my, my, my personal money in it.

I don't think it's priced in at all.

The consensus targets range anywhere from 75 to 130.

Uh, there's a lot of whispering around what that take out number is around 121 130 a share.

I don't know how people come up with this, but I don't believe it's, it's priced in at all.

I think it's still relatively early.

All right.

So let's get the flip side of this and it is Dexcom, the shares down a year to date, I think about 25.

No more like 40% or so.

Excuse me.

Uh, Dexcom plays in the diabetes space and we have seen this sort of inversion of the, the other side of the G LP.

One trade is that a lot of these diabetes related companies have gotten hit.

Yeah, we're in a fascinating cycle where they get hit and then they come back again.

Electronics, some of the other ones sleep apnea.

So what is it?

What do they do?

They do continuous glucose monitors anybody who doesn't know you put it in your arm.

It measures your blood sugar level.

I've used it before.

I've invested.

Here's the thing though.

There was a study that came out last week from Eli Lilly that showed zep bound reduces the prevalence of diabetes over diabetes.

Over a three year study of 94%.

Like we might be in a world where we are eliminating type two diabetes.

And that is very bad news for Dexcom because uh its revenue is entirely concentrated on these uh continuous glucose monitors.

Is there other stuff that they can do with the same technology?

I don't think so.

The gross in their last earnings report, the, the stock got pummeled because they came out and they said 50,000 customers didn't materialize.

Now.

They had said in their earnings call, it's because we restructured our approach to sales and that's why they didn't show up.

It has nothing to do with G LP one.

That's what all the snack purveyors say.

And our numbers have nothing to do with G LP one.

We're still in that phase.

I think they're way too centralized to pivot.

Most importantly, they're valued at 43 times future earnings.

The market predicts 20% growth in, uh in revenue.

I don't see where that's gonna come from.

And, and that's an interesting comment you just made too, whether you're talking about Dexcom or the food business.

Do you think a lot of them are sort of in denial about the impact of GOP ones?

They are in denial because I know I'm in denial.

I own a lot of food businesses and we're like, we're gonna be fine.

Sugar is all the rage.

So the truth is I'm dealing with it and, and when you're in a business and you, and it's not possible for you to make a hard pivot you rationalize and just, I've seen it at board meetings all across America for the last two years, but this company in particular is especially vulnerable.

OK, let's talk about the last point here, organizational disarray.

Is that why they're also especially vulnerable?

I just think when something doesn't pass the smell test and you're basically saying you made a simple change in how you handled your sales.

You know, I won't get into the sales channel strategy, something doesn't add up and that's what they're explanation was for their last report around why 50,000 customers didn't materialize.

Now, we see this report from uh Manera with and Z Bound.

And you realize, oh, this must be early warning signs of people saying I don't need the continuous glucose monitor because I'm, I'm feeling better.

I used it myself when I was heavier and I would never put it on again.

Interesting.

All right.

Well, let's talk about what could go right.

You know, there is that drop in the shares already.

And the other thing I guess I would ask Matt is, you know, how, how long is it gonna take for there to be really this big mass penetration of the G LP ones to have a big effect.

I mean, isn't this gonna take a while?

That's a great question.

And I always say you want to make sure your thesis is investable or it's not gonna take too long.

This is different.

We're seeing all the direct to consumer, uh, companies now trying to use, uh, loophole with compounding to go direct to consumer at lower prices.

It is becoming pervasive.

Everybody has his emp face.

right?

Like we're talking about, I, I don't think this is going to take too long.

I also don't think it's priced in because the multiple is three times and the S and P typically historically trades it 18 times.

I don't think this is going to take a long time at all to play out could be wrong, but I think it's goodbye.

But you're putting your money where your mouth is.

And are you, are you short?

This I am short this through puts and I am long, long long Viking.

Ok, Matt, great to see you really interesting stuff.

We love talking about this story here.

Appreciate it.

