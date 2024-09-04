Verizon nearing deal to acquire Frontier Communications: WSJ

Telecom giant Verizon (VZ) is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR), according to the Wall Street Journal, a headline pushing Verizon shares lower and sending Frontier's stock soaring on Wednesday.

