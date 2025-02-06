Vanguard slashes fees on dozens of mutual funds, ETFs

On Monday, Vanguard Group (VOO), one of the world's largest ETF issuers, announced it is reducing fees on 168 mutual funds and ETF-related share classes, potentially saving investors over $350 million this year.

Yahoo Finance's Senior Columnist Kerry Hannon joins Wealth host Brad Smith to discuss the development, highlighting that the significant 20% fee reduction on operating costs brings Vanguard’s average expense ratio to 0.07% — far below the industry’s 0.44%.

Lower fees are crucial for maximizing long-term investment returns, as even small differences can have significant impacts over time. Vanguard's move sends a message about prioritizing low costs for investors.

The post was written by Josh Lynch