Is value dead? Lee Munson on ‘the bane of his existence’

In a humorous “Stocks in Translation,” Lee Munson, chief investment officer at Portfolio Wealth Advisors, discusses the evolving concept of 'value' in investing. Once revered as the intelligent investor's word, Munson now finds the term to be haunting and the bane of his existence. He explains the new market landscape where value managers are disappearing and why they are unlikely to return.

Munson shares his insights with Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre and Sydnee Fried on "Stocks in Translation." Listen to the full episode here, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Very appropriate for this conversation is value.

Value refers to the monetary material or assessed worth of an asset, good or service.

And it's used in different contexts.

We can talk about the worth of companies and investments.

We have market value, book value, intrinsic value, shareholder value.

What do you think of value?

It's like the worst word in my life right now.

I mean, i it's bane of my existence 27 years on the street and it it haunts me when I go to bed and it's there when I wake up value was the intelligent investors.

Word growth was always looked at as you know, with a little, it's just a little suss, right?

Um We always knew, you know, growth would come and go, but value would compound over time.

But you know, you look back the last 10 years, you know, your sort of smaller value index has been compounding at maybe five points, 6% and you got double that in the S and P and you got triple that in the NASDAQ, right?

And again, I think it goes back to cheap money.

And that pipeline, you know, David Einhorn has been talking about this for about a year or so about how the market structure is screwed because all the value managers have gone.

We saw that in 2000, but the value managers aren't coming back because there's no hunting ground for them anymore.