Utilities: Why Pinnacle West Capital is a good buy

Today on Yahoo Finance's Good Buy or Goodbye, Host Julie Hyman is joined by Mizuho Americas managing director and senior analyst of utilities Anthony Crowdell to discuss the best and worst stock picks for investors in the utilities sector (XLU).

Crowdell recommends Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) as a buy. He emphasizes that state regulation is crucial for utilities, and Arizona, where Pinnacle West operates, is seeing improved regulatory conditions. Crowdell believes a potential policy statement from Arizona could give the company "continued momentum" and help it earn better returns. He also highlights the company's attractive load growth, noting that while energy efficiency has generally slowed consumption across the sector, post-pandemic relocation trends and data center growth are boosting demand in certain areas — with Pinnacle West Capital benefiting from this trend. Finally, he cites an attractive valuation with a 3% premium.

On the other hand, Crowdell advises investors to avoid FirstEnergy (FE). The Ohio-based company faces regulatory uncertainties following a bribery scandal involving previous management. "We don't know how state regulation is gonna work out here," Crowdell cautions. Despite management changes, he notes ongoing challenges, particularly potential impacts on the company's balance sheet.

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

Today we're looking at utilities.

That's after the sector saw a shining third quarter.

I'm here with Anthony Crowell.

He is MIO America's managing director and senior utilities analyst.

Anthony.

Thank you so much for being here.

Utilities have been on fire this year as we know, in part because of the outlook for rates to go down and in part because of data centre demand of, of course.

So let's get to it and the stock that you like, which is Pinnacle West.

Now the stock's done pretty well along with the rest of utilities.

It's up UH, about 21% this year, about 20% over the past 12 months.

So let's get to why you think it's got further upside.

It's based in Arizona, Phoenix, Arizona, and you say regulation there is improving.

How is it improving?

Sure.

So if you think of utilities, the biggest thing is state regulation, you know, up 20% or I think for the year that's uniled like, but you regulation matters, especially in the state houses.

Arizona has been a challenging jurisdiction for a number of years.

We've seen a change over in the commission there, and they're now looking at ways to help the utility what we call under earn, looking for ways to minimise the under earning utilities facing.

And so we think they're gonna have approval, maybe of a.

We call it a policy statement, maybe later this year.

And we think this is gonna give a continued momentum on this story.

And we continue to look for PNW or Pinnacle West to outperform throughout the year in the beginning, in 2025.

So it's not necessarily the rates are going higher.

It's that they can capture more, basically, capture more.

I mean, if we if we went to, like, utility one on one.

If you think about a utility is able to earn an ROE or return on equity and it's say it's a 10% right now, I just use roughly.

Right now, the average is about 9.7.

So if utility is able to earn 9.7 there's different reasons why they typically under earn a lot of times.

It's based on a historical test year or they're looking at expenses from the previous year.

And what's happening right now is the The regulation is real.

The regulators are realising that we need to help the utilities get to their allowed return, and so they're creating a mechanism that will help the utility.

Uh, we may look at formula rates or forward test year.

We may call it to help them hit that 10% ROE.

And that's what we mean by improving regulation.

It will help the utility earn a better return, but it's not necessarily changing the cost for the customer.

Yeah, I think we need to learn more about utilities, considering how well they've done this year.

So it's good to to learn a little bit more and and on continuing on that attractive load growth.

What are we talking about here?

Yeah, so we went through 1520 years where there was no load growth in our sector.

I mean, basically, how many, uh, how much additional electricity you're selling each year?

If you think of booming Manhattan, I think their low growth the last 10 years was somewhere between zero and a half percent, so efficiencies.

We have these, uh, LED lightings.

We have these sensors that turn off the lights in our office as soon as we leave.

That's really weighed down on the number of units that a utility sells.

All of a sudden, Bam, what happened to get a pandemic?

We get a lot of relocation going on to the communities like Phoenix, Arizona, And then we get this great tailwind of data centres.

This onshore of manufacturing and all that is helping utilities in certain locations sell a lot more units.

Pinnacle West Air Low growth.

Again we talk about Manhattan would be about between zero and a half percent.

They're seeing low growth, about 5%.

So for utility, that is just a monument a lot.

It's a great way.

Yes, And then there's the valuation here.

So it is trading at a premium, but not in a huge one.

Right?

So we we think that this premium is very understated, meaning that correct.

Like you say, it's not a huge one.

I mean, we think this should go up, but also what we think because of this additional low growth, because of the ability for the company, maybe to minimise that under earning we maybe in 2026 and utility people do look out two or three years, we could see a step change in their earnings growth.

That makes this premium more of an in line or maybe a slight discount.

So you're playing for or 1 December.

Hopefully, we get a catalyst that they're gonna give us this regulatory lag dock or a policy statement.

Then we're looking for as we work our way through 2025 when the focus becomes 2026 on, do we get a change or a step change in their earnings growth rate?

Got you.

So we always like to point out a potential risk with these guys.

And so in this case, it is just like the upside regulation.

The downside could be, Yeah, that's the good and bad or the boring side of utilities that really all comes down to a lot of it comes down to regulation or the state houses.

I mean, a lot of times who call me up.

Hey, what's gonna happen with this presidential election?

I mean, we're more focused on the Statehouse elections.

Making matters even more challenging in Arizona is the utility regulators.

There's five of them.

They're publicly elected.

A lot of other states are appointed by a governor.

So you do have to follow small, uh, local, uh, elections going on with the regulators there, we believe right now there's five commissioners.

Right now, it's about th I think it's three Republicans, two Democrats.

We think you will have a similar mix where, if not more, Republicans on the commission.

And we think that this momentum will continue helping Pinnacle West minimise their under earnings.

All right, let's get to the stuff that you think folks should avoid right now.

This one's done well this year, too.

It's first energy, based in Akron, Ohio.

It's also up around the same amount year to date.

This too.

We're talking about regulation, right?

Yeah.

We're talking regulation again.

And S and and Right?

Right.

And so this is, uh I don't know if it's a void.

It's something we really wanna be cautious of.

And the reason is we don't know how state regulation is gonna, uh, work out here as we talk.

Pinnacle West.

We think we're seeing regulation changing for the better.

We're not sure if Ohio if the regulation for First Energy is changing for the worse.

The reason we say that is the previous management team had been involved in some bribery cases with the regulator.

They're no longer with the company.

There's a whole new management team in there we talk about.

They've done a big change in the management.

But is the other the will the regulators give a punitive decision or a more balanced decision?

What we've seen in our space is that first rate case you have or the utility has after something has gone haywire like this.

It's been more of a punitive decision.

And so it's such a binary call in first energy in Ohio.

If the regulators are supportive of the company, if they're gonna give him a balance decision, this this would be an attractive name.

We're not ready to say that just yet, and we think since this rape case will play out at least 12 months, it's probably something you want to say on the sidelines before you jump in.

Well, it's interesting because, as you say, it's a new management.

They have settled, they've paid fines.

Um, and so this punitive R decision would be on top of of that?

No, no.

I mean you you bring up the buy thesis on it.

I mean, we get called.

A lot of investors are gonna pitch this as a buy to us.

We're we're more cautious.

They're saying, Hey, new management team, they paid their fines.

They're gonna base a decision on the record.

The companies invest in a lot of capital in the in the state, and they should get an adequate return on it.

But so far, we've seen more punitive decisions come out from regulators following an event that happened here.

So we're not ready to say that things are gonna be fine here.

We want in investors to avoid this or say on the sidelines, they'll get a decision.

So if they don't get the good decision, what happens to the balance sheet?

Well, they don't get the decision.

That's the risk Here.

The the balance sheet is more concerned that the operating companies, the util we like to call op codes for the utility ner is out there.

And if you look at the op codes of the utility, some of the op codes, especially in Ohio, I think two or three of them have a more of a challenging balance sheet.

One of them has a FFO to debt metric of 5%.

If you think of an average metric for utility, it's probably somewhere you know, 15 to 20%.

So if you get a challenging decision, you could see the company have to maybe push more equity down to these op codes.

And that would be now the the we get into the decision of how they're gonna fund that.

Do they fund that with additional debt?

They fund that with additional equity.

Um, again, it matters How, uh, punit this decision just a in line decision or not That favourable decision.

I don't think we want to see anything like that.

But should we get a very punitive decision from the Ohio regulators?

You could see the company having a downstream, some equity there.

Um, it's more of a A minor risk, but it's something we think it's baked into.

The company right now trades at a 13% discount, and we don't think we see changes to that discount until we get clarity over and by the way, for folks who are not utilities nerds, FFO funds from operations.

And then, um, the risk is obviously to the upside.

The thing that could go right is that it goes their way.

Yeah, we talk about.

It's trading a 13% discount.

They're growing, earning 6 to 8%.

The dividend is solid, and you have a new management team that investors really respond to.

You get a good decision to pick up a company growing 6 to 8% at a 13% discount.

Thi this name, you could see Bree rate to a group average.

Multiple.

We're not there.

We're not ready to say that yet because it's so binary, this Ohio raking and real quick.

When is it expected?

It's expected later in 2025.

So that's the problem.

You're kind of on the sidelines for a while with that long term catalyst keeps us even more comfortable with with being on the sidelines of the story.

All right.

Thank you so much.

I really appreciate it, Anthony.

Interesting stuff on a very closely watched industry right now.

