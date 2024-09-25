US sues Visa, says it pressured merchants, paid off rivals

STORY: Visa shares tumbled Tuesday following news that it’s being sued by Washington over antitrust allegations.

The Department of Justice says the payments giant suppressed competition by threatening merchants with high fees.

It also accused Visa of paying off potential rivals.

The company processes more than 60% of debit transactions in the U.S., generating $7 billion in fees each year.

Prosecutors say it protects that dominance through agreements with card issuers, merchants and competitors.

A lawyer for the company said competition was actually thriving in the debit market, and called the claims “baseless”.

She said Visa would contest the charges “vigorously”.

The attempt to tackle the fees is part of the Biden administration’s bid to combat rising consumer prices.

In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the charges didn’t just affect the price of one thing, “but the price of nearly everything”.

The DOJ says Visa’s alleged anticompetitive practices began around 2012, just as reforms made it easier for new rivals to enter the market.

Prosecutors say the company struck deals with firms including Apple and PayPal, so that they would not release competing products.

There was no comment on that from either of those companies.

The lawsuit says Visa also imposes “staggering” penalties on merchants who don’t rely on its systems.

Shares in the firm closed down over 5% following news of the lawsuit.