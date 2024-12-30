US stocks hit sluggish run: Market Minute

Wealth host Madison Mills discusses the struggling US stock market as 2024 comes to an end, with tech stocks like Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta (META) dropping over 1%. Boeing (BA) shares are also seeing declines after South Korean officials ordered an inspection of all Boeing 737-800 models following a deadly plane crash on Sunday.

Looking ahead to 2025, the New York Stock Exchange (^NYA) and Nasdaq (^IXIC) will close on January 9 to honor former President Jimmy Carter on his national day of mourning.

This post was written by Josh Lynch