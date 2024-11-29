US stock market has 'no shortage of headwinds': Strategist

Baird Investment Strategist Ross Mayfield joins Market Domination to discuss his stock market outlook and potential challenges facing investors.

"There's always no shortage of headwinds. The question is just whether they outweigh the things the market has going for it," Mayfield told Yahoo Finance, highlighting critical factors such as the presidential election, earnings expectations, and Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Analyzing the market's trajectory since October 2022, Mayfield notes that higher Treasury yields have consistently challenged upward momentum. He warns that the market could face a "major impediment" if inflation expectations escalate amid potential stimulus and tariff policies, potentially pushing the 10-year yield toward 4.5-5%.

"I do think as we're talking about potential headwinds and sentiment getting pretty hot... it all comes together for the potential for a 5-10% correction at some point in the first half of next year," Mayfield states.

This post was written by Angel Smith