US sanctions on Russian oil, NANO Nuclear Energy CEO: Catalysts

Catalysts co-hosts Madison Mills and Seana Smith analyze Tuesday's top market-moving headlines as the morning shifts into its first full trading hour on Wall Street.

Verdence Capital Advisors chief investment officer Megan Horneman shares her inflation outlook following December's cooling Producer Price Index (PPI) report.

Former US Treasury Spokesperson for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Hagar Chemali examines the strategic purpose behind the US sanctions put out on Russian oil (CL=F, BZ=F).

NANO Nuclear Energy (NNE) CEO James Walker provides insights into current trends in the nuclear energy sector, while Goldman Sachs Global Head of GS Sustain Brian Singer discusses the worldwide surge in AI data center demand.

Today's episode features trending tickers, including Southwest Airlines (LUV), Trump Media & Technology (DJT, DJTWW), and United Rentals (URI).

This post was written by Angel Smith