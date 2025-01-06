US-Nippon Steel, jobs lookahead, Delta earnings: Morning Brief

US stocks (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are rising in the pre-market session despite Santa Claus not showing up for a holiday rally. Seana Smith and Brad Smith guide investors into the market open while covering top trending stocks and speaking to Wall Street experts on the Morning Brief.

With December's jobs report due out this Friday, January 10, Citi Economist Veronica Clark joins the program to explain why she believes the labor figure will come below consensus estimates while the unemployment rate rises.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) will also be releasing its fourth quarter earnings results on Friday. Bloomberg Intelligence senior aerospace defense and airlines industry analyst George Ferguson discusses why falling fuel prices could be the biggest "saving grace" for the airline.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Morning Brief here.

Other top trending stocks on the Yahoo Finance platform include Nvidia (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), Foxconn Technology Group (2317.TW) — which trades as Hon Hai Technology Group in China and Taiwan — Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Salesforce (CRM), Workday (WDAY), Tesla (TSLA), and American Airlines (AAL).

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.