US investors should root for China's economic recovery: Strategist

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is out with new stimulus measures in its latest effort to recover its struggling economy. Interactive Brokers chief strategist Steve Sosnick joins Catalysts to discuss the move and how US investors should navigate the market in the second half of the year.

"There's certainly concerns that the Chinese economy has been under a lot of pressure, much more than they might be letting on because there's always been rumors that their numbers are a bit massaged. And the fact that they're willing to undertake, sequential, large measures to stimulate the economy is a sign that certainly at least the powers in charge in Beijing are a bit nervous," Sosnick tells Yahoo Finance.

He argues that US investors should be rooting for China's economy because if they fail, it will have serious ripple effects on the global economy. "I think we have to remember how in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, one of the things that helped us dramatically was that the Chinese economy was expanding so rapidly. And as a result, it had spillover effects into the rest of the world. The flip side is if their economy shrinks dramatically, that will also have spillover effects into the rest of the world," he explains.

Sosnick believes that Friday's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data will be the next big catalyst for the market. Investors will gain key insight into the state of inflation. After the PCE print, markets will receive jobs data, which will also be crucial as the labor market is experiencing weakness.

He argues that investors should consider value stocks with high dividends over growth stocks at this point in time, explaining, "If you're looking at a potentially lower interest rate environment, it's not a bad idea to lock in decent yields."

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Well, the PB O CS latest efforts to shore up China's economy, not giving the global boost it did to stocks after its initial policy announcements for more on the outlook for equities.

Let's bring in Steve Sosnick, he's interactive brokers, a chief market strategist, Steve.

It's great to see you.

So we did get a little bit of uh I guess excitement optimism uh into the market and the hes in the news that we got out of China, of course, that's coupled with the fed decision last week.

I'm curious what you make of the market at these levels.

Hey, Shana, great to see you.

Um You know, I think in general in investors should be rooting for the Chinese to succeed at this.

Um You know, there, there's certainly, there's certainly concerns that the Chinese economy has been under a lot of pressure, uh much more than they might be letting on because there's always been rumors that their numbers are a bit massaged and that, you know, the fact that they're willing to take, undertake uh sequential large measures to stimulate the economy is a sign that certainly at least the, the the powers in charge in Beijing are a bit nervous.

But this is something I know there's a lot of back and forth rhetoric about China, et cetera as, as us, as us investors, we should be rooting for the Chinese to succeed because the problem is if they don't um that's not good for the global economy overall, I think we, we have to remember how in the in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, one of the things that helped us dramatically was that the Chinese economy was expanding so rapidly.

And as a result, it had spillover effects into the rest of the world.

The flip side is if their economy shrinks dramatically, that will also have spillover effects into the rest of the world just as it seems that things are slowing down, not necessarily getting bad here but definitely off their off their rapid pace.

So this this should be good news.

Although I think the idea that, you know, I've had some people say that, you know, they brought out a Bazooka when they needed a howitzer.

So uh that there's a lot of conflicting views as to whether this is actually sufficient, the levels of issues in China.

Yeah, and then you had China beige book officials saying earlier today that they did think that it was sufficient moving forward.

A lot of conflicting reports.

Steve having said that I am curious if the stimulus news coming out of China was enough to make the market excited for like what felt like 30 seconds to me, what is going to be the next big catalyst for the market?

Is it going to be the labor data that we're getting in later this week or is it something else?

Well, I think you both hit it in the, in the intro.

I think the P ce is the first, is the first one.

Remember the dual mandate?

It's, and, and Powell went out of his way to remind us of the dual mandate.

It's stable prices, it's maximum employment.

Well, we learn about the state, we learn if prices are becoming stable um on Friday with the P ce.

So that will be, that will be number one that is the Fed's preferred inflation measure.

Um you know, looking at the month over month quote, which is probably the most relevant if the predictions come in at 0.2 that's at least consistent enough with the disinflationary story and the 2% target.

Um So any deviation from that can move the market one way or the other.

And then of course, the following Friday, um we have jobs numbers which, which those will certainly have an impact on the market one way or the other because, you know, we've really sort of shifted in some ways almost to, you know, uh declaring victory over the prices whether or not that's fair or not.

But certainly now everybody's focused on employment and this is this is how we find out what's going on in the labor market.

So, see what should investors be doing?

We talk about the fact that defensive has, defensive players have certainly caught a bid here.

We talk about the fact that maybe technology won't be the leaders here.

If we do see this next leg higher.

What are you advising or?

I guess, where do you see the most opportunity today?

Well, right now, things I think are very fully valued, Shawna, that, that, that could be one of the issues here and that's, that does make it a bit tough because there, there's not a lot of uh great values to be found whether or not in the growth stocks that have taken us to the party or the value stocks that have um caught a bid.

Uh Recently, I think in general value stocks are preferable, I think in general, um One of the things that you will not go too wrong with is finding stocks with sustainable dividends.

Those tend to be value stocks as opposed to growth stocks, although a lot of the growth stocks are now paying dividends.

Um But you know, I think right now the key is if you're looking at, if you're looking at a potentially lower interest rate environment, it's not a bad idea to lock in decent yields in stocks that can, you know, as long as those stocks have the cash flow to support those dividends that are not borrowing heavily uh to pay them off because that adds a level of risk.

That's where I would be looking.

I, I can't get too granular just because I'm more, you know, that's the nature of my job, but I would, I would look toward uh value oriented stocks with a solid dividend.

And I, I think that that will help you both get capital appreciation and income um in a, in a time where income might become more scarce.

Steve Reed Insight as always, Steve Zos.

Thanks so much for joining us here this morning, interactive brokers, a chief markets economist.

Thank you.