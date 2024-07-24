US election, restrictions could drive oil supply 'angst'

Oil prices (BZ=F, CL=F) break out of their three-day losing streak Wednesday morning due to falling US crude supply.

Truist Securities energy research managing director Neal Dingmann joins Morning Brief to discuss the movements in oil prices and what they could look edging closer to the presidential election in November.

"At least for the remainder of this year, we see prices remaining around this level, the $80 level. I think what's caused, by the way, the last selloff is just a little bit of abatement of the geopolitical risk. But when you look up in the election and especially when you know, again, let's assume... former President Trump would take office in January... I think you would have immediately much less energy restrictions," says Dingmann.

He continues with: "And the reverse if, Kamala Harris is elected and the Democrats stay in office and a lot of energy restrictions are maintained, I think you have an angst that production will potentially even fall from from current levels as sustainable... and as a result, I think that could cause prices to go up even over $90 a barrel."

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

Let's take a look at the oil market, crude, taking higher on track to snap a three day losing streak.

This comes after us.

Crude inventories fell for the fourth week in a row.

That's according to data from the American Petroleum Institute.

So here to discuss commodity moves.

We've got Neil Dingman True Securities Managing Director of Energy Research.

And thanks so much for being here with us this morning.

I, I want to talk about a very interesting part of your note that you sent over here specifically about the potential impact of the election.

You talk to me about what your call is for the price of oil and where you see that going.

If we have either a Democrat or Republican entering the White House come November.

Sure.

Uh, nice to be here.

I think at least for the remainder of this year we see prices remaining around this level, the $80 level.

I think what's caused by the way the last selloff is just a little bit abatement of the, uh geopolitical risk.

But when you look up in the election and especially when you know, again, if lets, let's assume number one, uh Trump, former president Trump would take office in January if he would win and take office in January, I think you would have immediately much less energy restrictions.

I could go on all sorts of types of restrictions for pipelines to drilling to federal acreage, et cetera.

And I think just not, not only just the fundamentals of that happening but, but the, the sediment perception of that going on, I think could cause obviously the thought of production going, you know, notably or materially higher and as a result could cause prices to fall off at least 10% if not uh closer to 20%.

So I think there's a chance that prices if, if President Trump wins, the prices go down as low as $70 high sixties and the reverse if, if um Kamala Harris is, is elected and the Democrats stay in office and a lot of energy restrictions are maintained.

Uh I think you have an angst that production will potentially even fall from, from current levels as sustainable.

Um you know, fuels are, are, are focused and as a result, I think that could cause prices to go up even over $90 a barrel.

So I think there's a big range somewhere, you know, maybe maybe a 20 or $25 range uh potentially is that high?

Depending on who uh the outcome of the election Neil?

Could it be even higher?

Because I'm curious how from your conversations and maybe it's too early at this point.

But how industry insiders are thinking about a potential Kamala Harris presidency just given her record, her track record on energy.

Some of the rhetoric that she has used.

And, and I think there is a question out there as to whether or not we will see even a ramp, a ramp up in some of those regulations if she were to win the presidency even versus what we see under the Biden administration today.

Oh, no, no doubt.

I think there's a question that she could double up on the IRA.

There's just a lot of steps that could be taken very quickly.

And, you know, again, especially when you look in the US with, with natural gas, the one thing that's desperately needed with natural gas is, again, pipelines and I would call it a bit less restrictions so that these pipelines can be added can be converted.

And if we see this go the other way, uh you're exactly right.

I think prices, I I 90 is probably even low.

I think there's a potential as you pointed out for even higher if the restrictions even uh you know, are, are jumped.

So I think there is a big chance that uh that you could see prices much, much different, um maybe not natural gas prices as much because again, I think the continued L NGA I demand is going to probably continue to push that a bit more, but certainly oil prices can have a huge variable talk to me about that.

A I demand Neil.

We're seeing some of the big tech names like alphabet dinged this morning because of their A I Capex in a couple of years.

If they change their tune and decide that they should not be devoting so much money to A I.

How much risk does that hold for the energy sector?

Not, not a ton yet.

The, the the build out has been pretty minimum.

Um Kinder Morgan mentioned on their call last week, I expect Williams the companies to announce on their call.

Uh Very few of the, you know, eeqt, uh their call starts here in, I think about 30 minutes.

Uh I'm sure they're gonna talk about that a lot, but there's, there's been a lot of talk about it, but there hasn't been any specific build out.

And I think there is a, a bit of a wait and see by my energy companies to decide where the data centers are gonna go, what the demand might be once they're going to be built all, all those sort of things.

So, um I don't see too much downside yet, but again, you know, I think the upside is going to be just the magnitude and sort of locations of those data centers.

All right, Neil Dingman.

Always great to get your insight here.

True, securities Managing Director of Energy Research.

Thank you so much.