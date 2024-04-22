US downplays Huawei's new Chinese chip

STORY: They were the subject of patriotic acclaim in China.

But Washington says the Chinese chips in Huawei’s latest phones are actually evidence that its curbs on supplies to the country are working.

The Mate 60 handset debuted last year, powered by an advanced locally made chip.

Last week, the phone maker unveiled new models, thought to used an upgraded version of the silicon.

The chips are reportedly made by China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

In Beijing that’s been cast as evidence of the country’s ability to overcome restrictions on the supply of advanced semiconductors.

Over the weekend, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the reverse was true.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to CBS, she said the Chinese chips were nowhere near as advanced as the latest U.S. models - and hence proof that the supply curbs are working.

Huawei has been on a Washington black list for years.

That’s over allegations that it could help spy on Americans - charges the firm strongly denies.

Restrictions have also been imposed on Chinese semiconductor manufacturers.

The Biden administration says it continues to evaluate whether Huawei’s new chips have violated export rules.