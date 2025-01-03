US dollar starts 2025 in strong position. Can its rally hold?

As the US dollar (DX=F, DX-Y.NYB) rallies to one of its highest points in nearly ten years, is this trend expected to continue through 2025?

Yahoo Finance host Julie Hyman compares the dollar's performance with other currencies — adjusted for inflation — and the factors that could either enable further growth for the dollar or deter it.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.