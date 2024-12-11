US court blocks Kroger's $25 billion deal to buy rival Albertsons

STORY: A U.S. judge has blocked the pending $25 billion merger of U.S. grocery chains Kroger and Albertsons.

The decision is a victory for the Federal Trade Commission, which sued to block the deal saying it would eliminate head-to-head competition between the rivals, lead to higher prices and reduce bargaining power for unionized workers.

Separately, a Washington state court judge ruled to block the merger on Tuesday in a case brought by the state’s attorney general.

Kroger said it is reviewing its options after losing the two cases but previously indicated a loss at the federal level would likely scuttle the agreement.

The federal case was an effort by the Biden administration to counter inflation at the checkout counter.

Americans' discontent over a lingering rise in grocery prices since the pandemic was a key theme in the run-up to President-elect Donald Trump's win in November.

Kroger fought the FTC's claims, saying the deal would bring prices down, particularly at Albertsons stores, where it said prices are 10-12% higher than at Kroger stores.

Grocery workers' unions have been critical of the deal and said it would likely lead to job losses.

After the FTC ruling, they called on the two companies to abandon the deal once and for all.