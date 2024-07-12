US consumer is showing signs of bifurcation: Strategist

The Producer Price Index (PPI) data released Friday morning came out hotter than expected, showing a 0.2% month-over-month rise in prices, surpassing the Street's expectation of a 0.1% increase. Interactive Brokers chief strategist Steve Sosnick joins Morning Brief to discuss market outlooks and consumer trends.

Sosnick emphasizes that the PPI data demonstrates that "it's not necessarily a linear path" to bringing down inflation, noting that "you have your ups and downs."

"Inflation is still coursing through the system in certain places," he elaborates, telling Yahoo Finance that the Fed faces a challenging task in analyzing labor market data and economic metrics, to make a decision on interest rates.

Regarding consumer trends, Sosnick expresses concern around the US consumer "getting a bit more bifurcated." Sosnick points out that lower-income consumers are financially pressed, which could have negative effects for the overall economy.

"Ultimately, the economy does have to really respect what's going on with everybody because the consumer is two-thirds of the economy and everybody needs to buy staples," Sosnick states.

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

Keep the conversation going because we got big banks really driving the market action here this morning.

But we also got another piece of econ data out that is really the focus here for the markets.

It seems that just about 20 minutes to go until the opening bell and that is the producer price Index coming in slightly hotter than expected in the month of June, rising about 2/10 of a percent on a month over month basis.

That was more than what the Street had been expecting in terms of that one, a 10th of a percent growth forecast here to discuss.

We want to bring in Steve Sosnick.

He's interactive brokers, chief strategist Steve.

It's great to have you.

So I think my question to you is when you take a look at the reaction, especially what we're seeing in yields here out of the open, it looks like it's pouring some cold water on some of the enthusiasm we have that CP I print this week.

Yeah, we got We got excited yesterday.

I guess there's an old saying by CP I sell PPI.

I don't know that it always holds, but, you know, in this case, it did, Um, at least from the bond traders Point of view.

Um, you know, this is this is what this is, what's going.

What we're gonna see is it's not necessarily a linear path, You know, this inflation is not necessarily a linear path.

None of this is a linear path.

You have your ups and downs.

I think what was interesting was even despite, um, you know, some easing energy prices that that have probably since started to reverse since the last reading.

But you know that the that the, um, headline number was up even as the core was up.

So that's telling us that inflation is still coursing through the system in in certain places.

And you know, the Fed is gonna have a challenging job that they're meeting at the end of this month because it's clear that the labour market is experiencing its experiencing its own version of disinflation.

I don't know what that is if you're growing more slowly in in terms of employment, but at what point do they have to start shifting their focus?

Powell alluded to the idea of Oh, we have a second part of the dual mandate.

It's not just inflation, but how are they going to wrestle with this?

And how responsive will they be?

And will they be as responsive?

I think, as the market hopes, because we're now pricing in pretty much, uh, a full shot at a, uh, September 8 cut.

When we think about where consumers and where producers ultimately are having to spend more in the goods versus services.

Kind of, um, calibration, if you will, and and thinking about how much more people are spending on services or or producers are spending on services as well here.

You know, what is that kind of net out to you?

What should we take away from that?

Knowing that a lot of those services are things like shelter or even energy?

In some cases?

Well, you know, 11 of the things that struck me is we always get excited because earnings season starts with the banks and I. I really kind of wish we didn't because the banks, you know, we're talking about net interest, margin and and and and trading results and and prime brokerage.

I wish it didn't either, and it doesn't because it doesn't really tell us what's gonna happen for the rest of earning season?

Yes, you can read through Jamie Dimond and and Jane Fraser and the like, and their comments.

Um, Jamie Diamond, you know, has been sort of like the, you know, the the the the human glass of cold water.

You know, essentially every time he speaks.

But But that's the only thing you really learn because no one else is is really embedded in, in in, um, in, you know, a broad industry that way.

The same.

You know, they're embedded everywhere, but they be the results don't necessarily show it.

I thought Delta was more telling yesterday, um and I think that was to me the kickoff of earning season and not in a very good way, because what?

The story they told was really not a not a pretty one.

What did you extrapolate about what they're saying about the consumer right now and how that could also be a thread for the rest of the earning season?

My concern is that the consumer is go getting a the the the consumer.

You know, the the US consumer is getting a bit more bifurcated and I don't know where that bifurcation is, I don't know if it's the median income.

I don't know if it's above the median below the median I I I'll leave that for some of the some of the economists to really determine.

But my concern is that we're starting to see the consumers, at least at the lower end of the income spectrum, get really stretched and get get pressured.

And that's not good for the economy.

And that's why I want to hear from places like McDonald's and Pepsi and Coke because they were crowing a few quarters ago about how they could pass on price increases to willing consumers.

Now we're talking about $5 value, meals and stuff.

And so I It doesn't necessarily infe affect the investment world quite so much because, quite frankly, the people who are investing are the people with the higher incomes.

That's just just the way it is, Um, but what it means is, ultimately, the economy does have to does have to really respect what's going on with everybody, because the consumer is two thirds of the economy and and everybody needs to buy Staples