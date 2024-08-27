US consumer confidence rises to 103.3 in August

August's consumer confidence rose above expectations, according to the Conference Board, climbing to a print of 103.3 as experts anticipated a reading of 100.7.

Madison Mills and Brad Smith review the latest consumer data, noting stock (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) reactions to recent economic readings.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

First, we got that breaking consumer confidence data from the Conference Board for August, the consumer confidence index coming in at 100 and 3.3.

Economists were anticipating 100.7.

So that is a beat significantly to the upside here again, that headline number coming in above expectations that 100 and 3.3 this comes also above what last month's reading was, which was 100 and 1.3.

And we've got a revision to the upside as well, of 100 and 1.9 actually for the prior month.

So what is the key?

Take away for these numbers?

Well, as you can see, the market is recovering a little bit from some of the downward pressure that we were seeing earlier, though it is still in the red.

That could be an indication that the market is reading this as good news for the economy.

The consumer is feeling better than anticipated about the economic situation and conditions we are seeing right now.

That could be an indication that the broader economy is on track for further growth to the upside, and that people are feeling good about the inflation's work to tamper down inflation and also keep the labour market under control.

Yeah, we got a comment from Dana Peterson, good friend of the show.

Chief comment chief economist over at the Conference Board, who had mentioned overall consumer confidence rose in August but remained within the narrow range that has prevailed over the past two years.

Here, adding on consum continue to express mixed feelings in August compared to July, they were more positive about business conditions both current and future.

And also here, though a little bit more concerned about the labour market consumers Assessments of the cur current labour situation Still positive, though we should note but, uh, continue to weaken and assessments of the labour market going forward just a little bit more pessimistic.

So all that consider a hotter than expected consumer confidence reading here this morning.