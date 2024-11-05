US bond market, candidates' tax policies, college savings: Wealth!

Brad Smith breaks down the key topics affecting your personal finances on Wealth! as investors assess the impact of the US presidential election.

Winthrop Capital Management CIO Adam Coons explains why the US bond market (^TYX, ^TNX, ^FVX) should be part of investors' portfolios.

EisnerAmper National Tax Office co-leader Jeff Kelson outlines the implications of the upcoming expiration of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) provisions whether Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump is elected.

As student loan debt remains a key issue for Americans, University of San Diego finance professor Daniel Roccato examines the different accounts parents or guardians can consider when saving for their children's future college expenses.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.