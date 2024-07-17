US Bancorp rises on Q2 earnings beat, net interest income

US Bancorp (USB) topped second-quarter earnings estimates on Wednesday, reporting $6.87 billion in revenue (against $6.82 billion expected) and adjusted earnings per share of $0.98 (against expected $0.94 per share).

The Market Domination team highlights US Bancorp's earnings figures and what the bank's net interest income is indicating about its future.

Nice pop of about 4% right there, So, uh, adjusted earnings per share for Q two beats consensus.

Um, analysts at Bloomberg, um, Julie saying yes, operating trends, they said, look solid improve balance sheet growth.

They called out guidance points to a stable results in Q three as well.

Yeah, And that's something that the company said, too, that third quarter net interest income specifically would be relatively stable versus the second quarter.

So that's something that it seems like investors want to hear right now.

That sort of predictability from net interest income those, um, USB shares, by the way, are up between four and 5% this year, so they've actually lagged the financials broadly.

Um, so playing a little bit of catch up here, you can see that chart looks relatively volatile this year.