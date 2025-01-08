Unlocking hidden value: Top stocks from Boyar's Forgotten 40

Jonathan Boyar, president of Boyar Research, sits down with Madison Mills and Seana Smith to discuss the firm's top stock picks from its annual “Forgotten 40” report, highlighting underpriced stocks with significant potential to outperform.

Boyar explains the private-equity approach to public markets, focusing on two core investment themes:

"One, small caps. We think it's the cheapest area of the market, about almost 50% of the entire Forgotten 40 consists of names under $10 billion... And also conglomerates, which is one of the names of Markel Group (MKL) that we have there. We think that's a great place to go because a lot of them are cheap, and a lot of them are buying back shares at very attractive prices."

Additionally, Boyar shares more insights on the Markel Group's valuation, Uber's (UBER) potential, and an investment opportunity in the Atlanta Braves (BATRA) franchise.

This post was written by Josh Lynch