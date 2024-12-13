UnitedHealth Group CEO calls healthcare system 'flawed' in NYT letter

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) CEO Andrew Witty has published a new letter in the New York Times in the wake of the tragic killing of United Healthcare executive Brian Thompson. In the letter, Witty acknowledges that "the healthcare system is flawed" and calls for commitment to improving the healthcare environment for Americans.

Catalysts Co-hosts Seana Smith and Madison Mills break down the details, providing an update on the ongoing investigation into the suspect, Luigi Mangione.

This post was written by Angel Smith